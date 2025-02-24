Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Aliens In Jhansi? Farmer Claims He Spotted Mysterious Object In The Sky

A viral video showing an unexplained phenomenon has left the local community puzzled and fearful. The incident occurred in Ratosa, a small village in Jhansi, where villagers are now debating whether the event was of extraterrestrial or supernatural origin.

Aliens In Jhansi? Farmer Claims He Spotted Mysterious Object In The Sky

A viral video from Jhansi showed that a farmer noticed a mysterious object in his field that, on closer inspection, began moving on its own


A strange event in Jhansi has led to widespread discussions and speculation. A viral video showing an unexplained phenomenon has left the local community puzzled and fearful. The incident occurred in Ratosa, a small village in Jhansi, where villagers are now debating whether the event was of extraterrestrial or supernatural origin.

Farmer Witnesses Strange Object

The unusual occurrence was first reported by Raju Lammardar, a local farmer. According to him, he noticed a mysterious object in his field. As he moved closer to examine it, the object suddenly began moving on its own. What shocked him and others even more was when the object traversed a certain distance before rising into the sky.

Social Media Frenzy and Speculation

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leading to numerous speculations among the villagers and online viewers. Some believe the object could be an extraterrestrial spacecraft, while others think it might have supernatural origins. Despite various theories, no concrete explanation has emerged so far, leaving many in suspense.

Similar Sightings Reported

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a sighting has been reported. Recently, a video from Rajasthan showed what appeared to be a flying saucer (UFO). This led to a wave of online discussions, with many believing it was proof of extraterrestrial life. Following this, more videos emerged, claiming similar sightings of UFOs in Rajasthan.

This incident has also drawn comparisons to past viral videos. Some time ago, a video from Jhansi showed a swing moving on its own in a park, which was later debunked as a hoax. Now, experts and authorities are closely examining this new video to determine its authenticity.

