LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Alina Amir says a viral 5-minute video is an AI-generated deepfake and cyber harassment aimed at damaging her reputation.

Alina Amir Calls Viral 5-Minute Video An AI Deepfake (Image: X)
Alina Amir Calls Viral 5-Minute Video An AI Deepfake (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-04 09:21 IST

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: Pakistani TikTok creator and social media influencer Alina Amir has spoken out after a purported five-minute video spread widely online, saying the clip was an AI-generated deepfake and part of a deliberate attempt to damage her reputation. Alina described the incident as cybercrime and “online harassment”, stressing that such content should not be treated as harmless entertainment. She said the altered video was created as a premeditated attempt to defame her using artificial intelligence.

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video sparks fresh deepfake concerns

The Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video was circulated in recent months as a so-called leaked personal video. A separate version circulating online was described as a 4-minute-40-second clip and was alleged to show the Pakistani TikTok star in an intimate situation. Alina rejected the claims and said the footage was not real.

You Might Be Interested In

In a video message, she clarified that the Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video was a deepfake and called the incident a form of cyber harassment. Her remarks have again highlighted concerns over the misuse of people’s images and deepfake applications to create misleading content and target individuals online.

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video revives Pakistan influencer controversies

The controversy comes after several videos carrying terms such as “leaked” and “MMS” have circulated on social media in recent months, with some later described as fake or deepfake material. The Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video has added to concerns around how such clips can rapidly spread before their authenticity is established.

Other Pakistani influencers, including Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, Kanwal Aftab, Mathira Khan and Maryam Faisal, have also faced alleged private-video leak controversies.

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: who is the influencer?

Alina Amir is a Pakistani female TikToker hailing from Lahore, Pakistan. She was born on May 10, 2003, and has always had an inclination towards acting since childhood days. She belongs to a middle-class background and managed to become extremely popular after sharing lifestyle videos on Instagram and TikTok with her “Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai” video.

The Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video controversy has now put renewed focus on her public profile and the dangers of manipulated online content. Alina has maintained that the circulating clip is fabricated and has described its spread as harassment rather than entertainment.

Also Read: La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know
Tags: Alina Amir viral MMSAlina Amir viral videoviral mmsviral video

RELATED News

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case: What Happened To Obscene Videos Involving Women?

Kulhad Pizza Couple’s Viral Leaked Video: Was It Real? What Happened to Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Later?

Janmashtami 2026: Rare Dwapar Yuga-Like Combination Ashtami Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra And Moon In Taurus

Hania Aamir Viral Video: From Asim Azhar Rumours To Social Media Controversies, A Look Back

Payal Gaming MMS Controversy: How a Fake Viral Video Sparked a Social Media Storm

LATEST NEWS

Janmashtami 2026: 6 Films And Shows That Bring Krishna Leela To Life, From Mythological Classics To Modern Retellings

Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva Storm Into Third Round

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India

Who Was Nagarmal Bajoria? Bihar Man Who Contested More Than 280 Elections But Never Won Dies At 96

Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Become The Next Sachin Tendulkar? BCCI Secretary Lays Down Expectations

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know
Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know
Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know
Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS