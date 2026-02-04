Alina Amir’s Obscene MMS Controversy: How Old Is Pakistani Social Media Star Whose 5-Minute Video Has Gone Viral? Check Latest Photos

Alina Amir viral video: Pakistani social media influencer Alina Amir, 22, has found herself at the centre of a disturbing online controversy after an alleged “5-minute MMS video” claiming to feature her went viral across social media and messaging platforms.

The clip, widely circulated with misleading captions and fake links, was later dismissed by Alina as an AI-generated deepfake, created to malign her reputation.

The young content creator, who enjoys a massive following across Instagram and TikTok, broke her silence through a video statement, clarifying that no such real video exists and urging people not to fall for fabricated content being spread online.

Alina Amir viral video: Alina Amir Calls It Deepfake, Seeks Legal Action

Addressing her followers, Alina said the viral clip is a result of AI-based digital manipulation and requested strict action against those responsible. She also appealed directly to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure culprits are traced and punished under cybercrime laws.







“I sincerely request Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz sahiba to take action against these people who create fake videos of women to ruin their lives,” she said in her statement.

She praised the Punjab Cyber Crime Department for their prompt response and even announced a cash reward for anyone who can provide credible information about the people behind the fake video.

Alina Amir viral video: Latest Instagram Post Seen as Message to Trolls

Amid the controversy, Alina shared a recent picture post on Instagram with the caption: “Still standing. Still unstoppable.” Many of her followers are interpreting this as a strong message to those spreading misinformation and attempting to shame her through digitally morphed content.

Her latest posts continue to receive thousands of supportive comments from fans across Pakistan and India.







Who Is Alina Amir?

Alina Amir is a popular Pakistani digital content creator known for her lip-sync videos, fashion content, and beauty posts. She rose to fame after a lip-sync performance on Parineeti Chopra’s famous dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee went viral. The clip earned her the nickname ‘Sarsarahat Girl’ on social media.

She currently has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and regularly collaborates with brands for promotional content.

Alina Amir viral video: Alina Amir’s Estimated Earnings

According to media reports, Alina reportedly earns around $1,200 per sponsored post and her monthly income is estimated between $15,000 to $20,000, thanks to her strong social media presence on Instagram and TikTok.

The Larger Issue: Deepfake and Digital Harassment

Alina’s case has once again highlighted the growing threat of deepfake technology and how it is being misused to target women online. She urged social media users to verify information before sharing and avoid clicking on suspicious links that claim to host the video.

The incident has sparked conversations in Pakistan about AI-based defamation, cyber harassment, and the urgent need for stricter digital laws.

Despite the online storm, the 22-year-old influencer appears determined to stay strong and continue creating content, turning the narrative into one about awareness and resilience rather than shame.

ALSO READ: Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says ‘The Video Is…’