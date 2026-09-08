Aliza Sehar Viral MMS: Who Is The Pakistani TikTok Star At Centre Of 2023 Leaked Clip?

Aliza Sehar who is a Pakistani TikTok influencer, made her debut on the internet when a personal video of her went viral and got leaked in 2023. The incident became a topic of discussion all over the internet, with the creator requesting the help of her supporters. She was known to post videos about rural life and belonged to a tiny village in Punjab, Pakistan. From 2017, she had been producing videos and at the time of the scandal had gained many followers on various platforms like YouTube with 1.4 million subscribers and Instagram with around 400,000 followers.

Aliza Sehar viral MMS controversy and her response

Sehar addressed the incident in a video after the private footage circulated online. She said she had faced blackmail since she first joined YouTube but continued creating content because of the strong support she received from her family. She also asked her fans to stand by her as the controversy grew. The Aliza Sehar viral MMS incident brought intense and unwanted reactions from fans and other social media users.

Reports at the time also linked the alleged spread of the video to a person known to Sehar who was reportedly living in Qatar. However, the controversy was not limited to social media discussion. After the video circulated, Sehar approached the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime unit and filed a report in Multan.

Aliza Sehar viral MMS case reaches FIA Cybercrime

The complaint marked a major step in the matter after the Aliza Sehar viral MMS video had gained widespread attention online. The incident also highlighted the growing problem of private videos being circulated without consent, particularly when social media personalities become targets.

Sehar’s case came amid several other controversies involving leaked private videos of internet personalities. In the months around the incident, Punjab-based Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, popularly known as the Kulhad Pizza Couple, YouTubers Karmita Kaur and Preet Randhawa, and Bangladeshi influencer Jannat Toha also faced backlash over private videos that circulated online.

Aliza Sehar viral MMS story and her social media journey

Despite the controversy, Sehar had already established herself as a popular creator through videos focused on her rural lifestyle. She began making content in 2017 and developed a substantial audience across platforms. The Aliza Sehar viral MMS controversy later became one of the most widely discussed episodes associated with her online presence.

She also brought attention to the effects of blackmail, cyber-bullying, and the spread of one’s private information without their consent. The viral MMS case of Aliza Sehar is also an example of how these privacy issues have continued to be discussed along with social media creators.

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