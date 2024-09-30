Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
All About ‘HomeOS’: Apple’s New Smart Displays To Launch Soon

Apple aims to merge tvOS and homeOS into one unified system for all its smart home products, including the Apple TV and HomePod.

All About ‘HomeOS’: Apple’s New Smart Displays To Launch Soon

Apple is all set to enter into the smart home industry with two of its new smart displays. It is set to be powered by an innovative operating system called HomeOS. 

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these devices will mark Apple’s serious push into smart home technology, combining advanced AI features and smart home control.

Two New Devices in Development

First Device: Codenamed ‘J595’,

  • In Early stage of development
  • Features: A large, iPad-like display or ‘touch screen HomePod’, a robotic arm, a low-end smart display for using FaceTime.
  • Expected cost: Over $1,000. 

Second device: codenamed ‘J490’

  • Features: Affordable smart display
  • Focusing on video calls via FaceTime and controlling smart home appliances. 
  • Expected To Launch in 2025
  • Have Interface optimized for apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home.

The Apple Intelligence

These devices will run on Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence is Apple’s in-house AI technology, which will make it more equipped to managing everyday tasks. HomeOS, the new operating system based on TVOS, will power these smart displays. 

“The Apple Intelligence tools will be at the heart of both products, helping the company bring AI into the home, “ Gurman added in his newsletter.

Eventually, Apple aims to merge tvOS and homeOS into one unified system for all its smart home products, including the Apple TV and HomePod.

Prototypes are looking into adding features like magnetically attaching the device to walls or sitting atop a desk, to increase its functionality.

Overall, Applenow is in direct rivalry with the existing players in the smart home market. What makes it unique? The futuristic touch to the home automation. 

