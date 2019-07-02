World's biggest divorce will be finalised this week as the Founder and Owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos decides to split ways with wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage paying her 4% company stake which will amount to $38 billion.

The divorce settlement will result in MacKenzie becoming the fourth richest woman in the world. She has promised to donate at least half of her forthcoming fortune according to leading daily. Author by profession, MacKenzie married Jeff Bezos before he started Amazon in his garage in Seattle.

She said that she would work hard at giving this disproportionate amount of money until the safe is empty. She declared her intentions of these outrageous donations through the blog on a website run by The Giving Pledge.

The Giving Pledge is an organisation which encourages super-rich to donate half of their wealth to philanthropic causes. It was founded by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, both of them are the former richest man in the world.

The duo had finalised their divorce in April. It was reported that he will give 25 per cent of couple’s joint stocks to MacKenzie which racked up to the worth 38 billion USD.

On the other hand, Jeff still will be the richest man in the world. His net worth is estimated to be USD 118 billion as the Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported.

MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie. https://t.co/S2gLLBQyRQ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 28, 2019

The couple is parent to four children and had announced the plans of separation in January after it was reported that Jeff was indulged in cheating on his wife. He went on to deny these claims.

Jeff will not be losing his control of the Amazon even though he now will be owning fewer shares but MacKenzie decided to give up her voting rights to him. She will be having a 4 per cent stake in the world’s biggest company.

Both of them shared goodwill on Twitter. Jeff applauded his ex-wife for her donations decision and said that she is going to be amazing, thoughtful and effective at philanthropy. He also said that he was proud of her.

MacKenzie tweeted the news of giving up her interest in other companies such as Washington Post, Blue Origin and her voting control in Amazon with 75 per cent of stocks by saying she was happy to do so.

Much respect to you both for handling these circumstances with such class and tact particularly given the public spotlight on it. Wishing you the best in your next venture(s). — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) April 4, 2019

