Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons

Kristen Fischer, a mother of three, took to Instagram to highlight eight key reasons why she believes her children will "benefit so much by growing up in India."

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons


An American woman, who has been living in Delhi for the past four years, has sparked discussions online after sharing why she prefers raising her children in India over the United States.

Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development and a mother of three, took to Instagram to highlight eight key reasons why she believes her children will “benefit so much by growing up in India.”

Fischer, who first visited India in 2017, expressed her deep appreciation for the country’s culture, community, and values. In her post, she wrote, “Here are just a few of the ways they will be better off spending their childhood here instead of the USA.”

Watch the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Fischer (@kristenfischer3)

Key Factors Behind Her Decision 

1. Cultural Awareness and Adaptability  

Fischer believes that India’s diverse cultural landscape will expose her children to multiple languages, traditions, and social norms. She emphasized that this will make them more open-minded and adaptable to different environments.

2. Multilingualism  

She pointed out that growing up in India will allow her children to learn both English and Hindi while being exposed to several regional languages. According to her, being multilingual boosts cognitive development, improves communication skills, and enhances career prospects.

3. Global Perspective  

Fischer stated that her children will gain a broader worldview by living in India, as they will learn about global issues, local challenges, and diverse ways of life. She believes this will help them develop empathy and a deeper understanding of the world.

4. Resilience and Independence  

Adjusting to a new country, navigating different school systems, and understanding local customs, Fischer explained, will help her children build resilience and problem-solving skills from a young age.

5. Emotional Intelligence  

She highlighted that India’s close-knit communities and social interactions will help her children develop emotional intelligence, making them more empathetic and socially aware.

6. Strong Family Bonds  

Unlike the more individualistic culture of the US, Fischer said that Indian families place a strong emphasis on relationships and support systems. She believes this will provide her children with a greater sense of belonging.

7. Appreciation for Simplicity and Gratitude  

Fischer mentioned that growing up in a country with stark economic contrasts will teach her children to appreciate what they have, develop gratitude, and understand the value of simplicity.

8. Connection to Global Networks  

She noted that India’s cosmopolitan environment will allow her children to form friendships with people from around the world, building a global network that could benefit them in the future.

This is not the first time Fischer has spoken about her love for India. Last year, she shared a video explaining why she chose to leave the United States. She described America as individualistic and socially isolated, while India felt warm, welcoming, and full of life.

While she acknowledged that financial opportunities may be more abundant in the US, she said that “true happiness comes from a sense of belonging,” which she has found in India.

ALSO READ: Chipotle’s Burrito Vault Returns: How To Win Free Food Before National Burrito Day

Filed under

American Woman Americans in India India viral video

newsx

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’
As Argentina prepares for

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80...
newsx

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons
In a major breakthrough,

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud
newsx

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80 Cases

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80...

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok