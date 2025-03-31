American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons

Kristen Fischer, a mother of three, took to Instagram to highlight eight key reasons why she believes her children will "benefit so much by growing up in India."

An American woman, who has been living in Delhi for the past four years, has sparked discussions online after sharing why she prefers raising her children in India over the United States.

Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development and a mother of three, took to Instagram to highlight eight key reasons why she believes her children will “benefit so much by growing up in India.”

Fischer, who first visited India in 2017, expressed her deep appreciation for the country’s culture, community, and values. In her post, she wrote, “Here are just a few of the ways they will be better off spending their childhood here instead of the USA.”

Key Factors Behind Her Decision

1. Cultural Awareness and Adaptability

Fischer believes that India’s diverse cultural landscape will expose her children to multiple languages, traditions, and social norms. She emphasized that this will make them more open-minded and adaptable to different environments.

2. Multilingualism

She pointed out that growing up in India will allow her children to learn both English and Hindi while being exposed to several regional languages. According to her, being multilingual boosts cognitive development, improves communication skills, and enhances career prospects.

3. Global Perspective

Fischer stated that her children will gain a broader worldview by living in India, as they will learn about global issues, local challenges, and diverse ways of life. She believes this will help them develop empathy and a deeper understanding of the world.

4. Resilience and Independence

Adjusting to a new country, navigating different school systems, and understanding local customs, Fischer explained, will help her children build resilience and problem-solving skills from a young age.

5. Emotional Intelligence

She highlighted that India’s close-knit communities and social interactions will help her children develop emotional intelligence, making them more empathetic and socially aware.

6. Strong Family Bonds

Unlike the more individualistic culture of the US, Fischer said that Indian families place a strong emphasis on relationships and support systems. She believes this will provide her children with a greater sense of belonging.

7. Appreciation for Simplicity and Gratitude

Fischer mentioned that growing up in a country with stark economic contrasts will teach her children to appreciate what they have, develop gratitude, and understand the value of simplicity.

8. Connection to Global Networks

She noted that India’s cosmopolitan environment will allow her children to form friendships with people from around the world, building a global network that could benefit them in the future.

This is not the first time Fischer has spoken about her love for India. Last year, she shared a video explaining why she chose to leave the United States. She described America as individualistic and socially isolated, while India felt warm, welcoming, and full of life.

While she acknowledged that financial opportunities may be more abundant in the US, she said that “true happiness comes from a sense of belonging,” which she has found in India.

