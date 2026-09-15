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Home > Offbeat News > Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight

Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight

Amrapali Dubey’s Bigg Boss 20 entry has put her much-discussed equation with Bhojpuri star Nirahua back in the spotlight. A new promo featuring the actor has gone viral, while Amrapali has recently opened up about how Bigg Boss itself played a role in bringing the two together professionally.

Amrapali Dubey
Amrapali Dubey

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 17:30 IST

Amrapali Dubey has entered Bigg Boss 20, but her grand arrival has brought another familiar face into the spotlight. Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, featured alongside the actress in a promotional video for the reality show, reviving interest in one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most recognisable on-screen pairings.

The promo, released ahead of the season’s premiere, showed Nirahua making an elaborate entry on a rickshaw while his popular song ‘Nirahua Rickshawala’ played in the background. The video quickly became a talking point among fans of the Bhojpuri stars.

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Why Amrapali Dubey And Nirahua Are Trending Again

Amrapali and Nirahua have worked together extensively and their on-screen chemistry has repeatedly fuelled speculation about their relationship. However, the two have never publicly confirmed being romantically involved. The renewed attention comes at an interesting time. Amrapali is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, while Nirahua remains closely associated with her public image because of their long-running professional partnership.

Moneycontrol recently revisited the relationship rumours surrounding the pair, noting that Amrapali has denied speculation about a romantic relationship with her frequent co-star.

Amrapali Reveals How Bigg Boss Connected Her With Nirahua

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Amrapali herself recalled the unusual circumstances that eventually led to her Bhojpuri film debut. According to her account, she had already worked with actor Santosh Shukla on television when Nirahua appeared on Bigg Boss 6. That connection eventually helped bring Amrapali and Nirahua together professionally. She described the turn of events as “God’s screenplay”, saying she had not originally planned to enter Bhojpuri cinema.

The actress went on to become one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema, with her collaborations with Nirahua becoming a significant part of her career.

From Bhojpuri Cinema To Bigg Boss 20

Amrapali’s Bigg Boss 20 stint marks another major chapter in her career. Her arrival has already generated attention beyond the show, with her equation with Nirahua once again becoming a major talking point.

Rather than confirming the latest social-media speculation surrounding the duo, the available reporting points to something more interesting: a professional partnership that began through an unexpected Bigg Boss connection and went on to become one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most discussed pairings.

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Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight
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Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight

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Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight
Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight
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