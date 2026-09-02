Amravati MMS Video: Accused Allegedly Lured Over 180 Minor Girls In Blackmail Network

A disturbing case involving an alleged MMS and blackmail network had come to light in Amravati, Maharashtra, raising concerns over the safety of young girls online and offline. According to the allegations, a group of accused had targeted young and minor girls by establishing contact with them and gradually gaining their trust before allegedly using private material to threaten or blackmail them. Police had registered a case in connection with the allegations.

Accused Allegedly Befriended Girls Through Social Media

According to the allegations, the accused had reportedly approached minor girls through social media platforms as well as local contacts. The suspects had allegedly built friendly relationships with the girls over time and had slowly gained their confidence. Investigators had examined the nature of these interactions to determine whether the accused had deliberately targeted vulnerable girls as part of a wider scheme.

Alleged MMS Was Used for Blackmail

The case had reportedly involved allegations that private or objectionable material had been obtained and subsequently used to threaten or blackmail the victims. Such incidents could have serious psychological and social consequences, particularly when minors were involved. Authorities had investigated how the alleged material had been obtained, whether it had been circulated and whether other individuals had been involved in the suspected network.

Police Had Registered Case

Following the allegations, police had registered a case against the accused and had launched an investigation. Officials had examined digital communications and other evidence connected with the case. The investigation had also focused on determining the exact role of each accused and whether additional victims or suspects had been linked to the matter.

Case Raised Concerns Over Online Safety

The Amravati case had once again highlighted the risks minors had faced while interacting with unknown people online. The allegations showed how seemingly friendly online conversations could potentially be used to gain trust before personal information, photographs or videos were exploited. The case had prompted renewed concerns over the need for greater awareness among minors and parents about online safety, suspicious contacts and digital blackmail.

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