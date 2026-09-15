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Home > Offbeat News > Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

The Amravati viral MMS case has triggered a major police investigation, with multiple arrests, digital evidence under scrutiny and authorities probing allegations of exploitation, blackmail and online circulation.

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 20:36 IST

A shocking sexual-abuse and blackmail case in Maharashtra’s Amravati district came to light after objectionable videos and photographs involving girls surfaced online. The case triggered a major police investigation, with authorities examining allegations of exploitation, filming and the circulation of the material on social media platforms. Police have since arrested multiple people and launched a wider probe into the digital trail surrounding the videos.

Who Was the Main Accused?

The prime accused was identified by police as 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed. According to reports, investigators allege that girls were lured into meetings, filmed without their consent and subsequently threatened or blackmailed using the recordings. Police later arrested several other suspects as investigators examined whether they had helped create, store or circulate the objectionable material. Eight people had been arrested at one stage of the investigation, according to reports.

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Hundreds of Videos Under Probe

The investigation reportedly uncovered a large volume of digital material. Police and media reports have cited figures running into hundreds of videos and images, prompting authorities to examine the accused’s phones, online accounts and other digital evidence. Officials have also been working with Maharashtra’s cyber authorities to identify websites, social-media accounts and groups where the material was being circulated and issue takedown notices.

What Happened to the Investigation?

The probe has faced a major challenge because several identified survivors have reportedly been reluctant to record statements due to concerns about privacy, stigma and public exposure. Authorities have been attempting to contact families and assure them of confidentiality and legal support. The National Commission for Women also called for faster forensic analysis and closer monitoring of the investigation, while directing authorities to work toward removing objectionable material from the internet. The investigation remains ongoing, with police continuing to examine the digital evidence and determine the full extent of the alleged exploitation and circulation network.
Also Read: Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: What Is The ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video Everyone Is Searching For — And Is It Even Real?

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Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next
Tags: Amravati blackmail caseAmravati case latest updateAmravati MMS caseAmravati police investigationAmravati sexual abuse caseAmravati viral MMS caseAmravati viral video case

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Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

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Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

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Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next
Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next
Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next
Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next
Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

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