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Home > Offbeat News > Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail

Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail

A case involving an alleged MMS and blackmail network in Amravati has prompted a police probe after young and minor girls were allegedly targeted through social media and local contacts.

Amravati police probe alleged MMS blackmail network targeting girls (Image: X)
Amravati police probe alleged MMS blackmail network targeting girls (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 15:08 IST

The case related to MMS and blackmail network is currently being investigated in Amravati, Maharashtra, where a gang of accused has been targeting young and minor girls by first earning their trust and then using private material to extort or blackmail them. An investigation has been ordered by the police for the charges and also ascertaining how the material was acquired and whether it was further disseminated and more people were involved.

Amravati Viral MMS accusations revolve around social media and local contacts

As per the allegations, the accused has contacted the girls through social media as well as locally. They have built friendly relations with them over the period and eventually earned their trust. The investigation is being conducted to find out whether vulnerable girls have been specifically targeted in this plan.

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In the Amravati Viral MMS case, there were allegations of use of private or unacceptable material to blackmail or threaten the victims. Such cases can have severe mental or social impacts especially where children are involved. The authorities are investigating the means by which this material was accessed and whether it was shared.

Amravati Viral MMS case investigates digital evidence

Following the allegations, the police filed a case against the accused and began investigating the digital evidence associated with the case. The investigation will help in identifying the involvement of each accused and whether there are more victims or other suspects connected to this case.

The Amravati Viral MMS case has also created issues about the manner by which normal conversations could be used to establish rapport before any personal information, photographs or videos can be used in an illegal manner. The authorities are investigating the whole chain of events and the alleged misuse of private material.

Amravati Viral MMS case creates online safety concerns

The allegations have once again highlighted the safety issues of minors when communicating with strangers on the Internet. The case is a reminder of the dangers that exist when one shares personal information, photographs or videos with someone they do not know.

The Amravati Viral MMS case has also emphasized the need for increasing awareness among minors and parents regarding suspicious contacts on the Internet. The police are still investigating the case to ascertain the extent of the alleged network involved in this case.

Also Read: Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?    

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Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail
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Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail

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Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail
Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail
Amravati Viral MMS: How Young And Minor Girls Were Befriended Online Before Private Videos Were Used for Blackmail
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