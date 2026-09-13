AMU MMS Video: Gang Lured Students Via Dating Apps, Record Obscene Videos To Demand Money

In a shocking case, police have busted an alleged blackmail gang operating in connection with a hostel at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Police have arrested a third-year BBA student, who is allegedly linked to the gang that targeted young men through dating apps, lured them to meetings and recorded compromising videos to blackmail them.

19-Year-Old Student Files Complaint

The case came to light on Friday after a 19-year-old BBA student approached the police. In his complaint, the student alleged that he was assaulted inside a hostel room and later blackmailed after an obscene video of him was recorded. According to the complaint, the student received a friendship request on the Grindr app. After the two exchanged messages, he was allegedly called to Vikar-ul-Mulk Hall at AMU to meet. The student claimed that after reaching the room, he was held captive and assaulted. An obscene video was allegedly recorded during the incident.

Rs 5,600 Allegedly Extorted

The accused allegedly threatened the student with making the video public and used it to blackmail him. The victim has alleged that ₹5,600 was extorted from him. Police subsequently began investigating the complaint and arrested one suspect based on identification by the victims.

Videos of 10 Young Men Recovered

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered obscene videos involving 10 young men from the arrested suspect’s mobile phone. The discovery has raised concerns about the possible scale of the alleged operation, with investigators now examining whether other victims were targeted and whether more people were involved.

Meet Shahzil, a BBA student of AMU in Aligarh. He, along with other students, ran a blackmail gang inside the campus. Methodology: Targeting gay men within a 50 km radius on apps like Grindr and My Boy, befriending them, luring them to meet, filming obscene videos and extorting… pic.twitter.com/CGiVttPqzC — Treeni (@treeni) September 12, 2026

Another Victim Approaches Police

While the investigation was underway, another young man from the Bannadevi area reportedly approached police with a similar complaint. He too allegedly came into contact with the accused through the Grindr app and claimed that he was later blackmailed.

How The Alleged Gang Operated

According to the police investigation, the accused allegedly created accounts on dating apps and sent friendship requests to young men. After establishing contact, they were allegedly invited to relatively isolated locations on the pretext of meeting. Police allege that once the victims arrived, compromising videos were recorded. Other members of the alleged gang would then reportedly appear, threaten to circulate the videos and demand money. Police are continuing their investigation to identify other suspects, establish the full extent of the alleged racket and determine whether additional victims were targeted.

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