Anand Mahindra Reveals His Personal Car Choice: What it is?

In a recent update that has sparked interest across social media, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has openly shared his personal vehicle preference, putting to rest numerous speculations about his choice of car. (Read more below)

In a recent update that has sparked interest across social media, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has openly shared his personal vehicle preference, putting to rest numerous speculations about his choice of car. Mahindra took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride and joy in driving a vehicle made by his own company, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Mahindra recounted his journey from his early driving days, learning the ropes in his mother’s light sky-blue Premier car, affectionately named ‘BlueBird.’ He reminisced about his initial days with the company, where he drove a Hindustan Motors Contessa before transitioning to the Mahindra Armada. Over the years, his vehicle choices evolved through various Mahindra models including the Bolero, Scorpio Classic, and XUV500. Today, he drives the red Mahindra Scorpio-N, occasionally using his wife’s silver XUV700.

Hormazd, you have covered Mahindra since the time I joined the company. So you are in a unique position to call out this fabricated and fake story. Thank you. And for the record: I was taught how to drive by my mother, in her light sky-blue colour Premier car (earlier known as… https://t.co/BXFr3hfYVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2024

Expressing his longstanding commitment to Mahindra products, Mahindra stated, “Since the Armada, I have never owned or used any car of another brand. It is a matter of enormous pride and joy for me to use a car built by our own company.”

The Mahindra Scorpio-N, the current model in Mahindra’s lineup that Mahindra personally drives, is one of the top-selling three-row SUVs in India. The Scorpio-N offers a range of powerful engine options, including a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk CRDi diesel engine, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The SUV also features a 4WD option for enhanced driving capability.

Priced between Rs 13.85 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio-N competes with notable models such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus. The vehicle’s robust performance, combined with its versatility and Mahindra’s signature design, continues to make it a popular choice among Indian consumers.

Anand Mahindra’s endorsement of the Scorpio-N not only highlights his personal connection to the brand but also reinforces the pride and confidence he has in Mahindra’s automotive innovations.

ALSO READ | YouTuber Nikocado Avocado’s 250-Pound Transformation Leaves Fans Astonished | NewsX