Ancient Indian Traditions Backed by Science? The Truth About Ear Piercing, Copper Water And Walking Barefoot

Long before “wellness” became a marketing category, Indian households were quietly practising it like piercing ears in infancy, storing drinking water in copper pots, and sending children out to run barefoot on the lawn. Dismissed by some as superstition and defended by others as ancestral genius, these customs sit in an interesting grey zone. Here’s what the science actually says about three of the most common ones.

Ear Piercing: More Than Adornment?

In many Indian families, karnavedha, the ear-piercing ceremony, is performed on infants as one of the traditional samskaras, or life rituals. Proponents of acupressure and Traditional Chinese Medicine argue that specific points on the ear correspond to organs and nerve pathways elsewhere in the body, and that piercing these points offers everything from better focus to reduced anxiety.

The science here, however, is thin. While ear acupuncture as a broader practice has been studied for pain relief and anxiety, no clinical research has established that piercing a specific spot on the ear delivers a therapeutic effect. Most of what circulates online is anecdotal or tied to alternative-medicine frameworks rather than peer-reviewed evidence. That doesn’t necessarily make the tradition pointless, as its origins are cultural and symbolic as much as medicinal, but it’s worth treating claims of piercing-as-therapy with healthy scepticism.

Copper Vessels: A Practice With Real Backing

Of the three traditions, this one holds up best under scrutiny. Copper has genuine, well-documented antimicrobial properties. Laboratory studies have repeatedly shown it can kill or suppress bacteria such as E. coli, making stored water measurably safer to drink, particularly in regions without reliable water treatment. This likely explains why the practice took hold in the first place, long before germ theory existed.

Where the claims start to stretch thin is around the more elaborate promises that copper water aids weight loss, reverses ageing, or cures arthritis. These ideas mostly trace back to copper’s general biological role in the body rather than to studies on drinking water stored in copper vessels specifically. The sensible approach: use copper vessels for their proven purifying effect, store water for no more than half a day, and avoid acidic liquids like citrus juice, which can cause excess copper to leach into what you drink.

Barefoot on Grass: Grounding, Examined

Known today as “earthing” or “grounding,” walking barefoot on natural surfaces has attracted a small but genuine body of research. Some studies point to reduced inflammation markers, better sleep, and improved heart-rate variability among people who spend time in direct skin contact with the earth. The proposed mechanism is that the body absorbs free electrons from the ground, which remains biologically plausible but far from proven at a clinical level; researchers themselves describe the evidence as preliminary.

What’s harder to dispute is the indirect benefit: time outdoors, away from screens, tends to lower stress regardless of any electron exchange. So even sceptics of the “energy transfer” theory can find real value in the habit, so long as it’s done on genuinely clean grass or soil.

None of these traditions are pure myth, but none are unqualified medical fact either. Copper vessels come closest to genuine scientific validation, barefoot walking sits in promising-but-unproven territory, and ear piercing remains largely a cultural and symbolic practice rather than a clinically backed one. As with most inherited wisdom, the truth lies somewhere between blind faith and outright dismissal.

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