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Home > Offbeat News > Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video

Amid growing concerns over deepfakes and manipulated videos, cyber experts have also warned users against clicking suspicious links claiming to offer access to viral footage, as they may lead to phishing scams.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 15:52 IST

The name “Angel Nuzhat” has reportedly been widely searched online following the circulation of claims about a 12-minute viral MMS video. Searches using terms such as “Angel Nuzhat MMS” have also gained attention. However, there is no verified confirmation that the video is authentic or that the person being identified online is actually featured in it. Amid the speculation, questions are also being raised over whether the footage could have been digitally altered, morphed or generated using artificial intelligence.

No Confirmation on Authenticity of Angel Nuzhat Viral Video

At present, claims surrounding the alleged video should be treated with caution. A viral clip or social media post does not by itself establish the identity of a person shown in the footage or prove that the material is genuine. With the growing availability of AI-based face-swapping and deepfake technology, manipulated videos can be made to appear convincing while falsely linking an individual to content they were never part of.

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Deepfakes Raise New Concerns Across World

The use of deepfake technology has increased concerns about celebrities, influencers and other public figures being targeted through manipulated images and videos. Faces can be digitally superimposed onto unrelated footage, potentially causing serious reputational and personal harm. Experts have repeatedly advised users not to share or amplify unverified intimate content, particularly when the identity of the person involved has not been established.

Beware of “Viral Video” Links

Cybersecurity concerns are another major issue surrounding such trends. Links claiming to provide access to an exclusive or full viral video can potentially lead users to phishing websites or malicious pages. Clicking suspicious links may expose users to attempts to steal personal information, banking credentials, passwords or social-media account details. Users should therefore avoid clicking on unverified links, downloading unknown files or entering personal information on websites promising access to the alleged footage.

What Should Users Do?

Until credible evidence establishes the origin and authenticity of the alleged video, claims about it should not be treated as fact. Users should avoid forwarding the material and report suspicious posts or links on the relevant platform. Sharing alleged intimate or manipulated content without consent can also cause serious harm to the person being targeted.
Also Read: ‘Why Should Muslims Participate?’ VHP’s New Rules For Maharashtra Navratri Events, Seeks Aadhaar Checks And Tilak Verification

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Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video
Tags: 12-minute viral videoAngel NuzhatAngel Nuzhat MMSAngel Nuzhat video truthAngel Nuzhat viral videodeepfake videoviral MMS video

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Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video

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Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video
Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video
Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video
Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is Video Clip Fake Or Real? Know The Truth Behind Trending Video

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