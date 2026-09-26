Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Truth Behind Viral Clip And Controversy

The name “Angel Nuzhat” has been trending online in connection with claims of a supposed 12-minute viral MMS. However, fact-check reports say there is no verified evidence that an authentic intimate video exists. Instead, links circulating on social media appear to be part of a wider scam aimed at exploiting users’ curiosity.

What Is the ‘12-Minute MMS’ Claim?

Posts across platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram and X have promoted claims about a supposed private video involving Angel Nujhat, whose name is also widely spelled online as “Angel Nuzhat.” Reports say the specific “12-minute” duration has been repeatedly used to make the claim appear credible and encourage people to search for or click on links claiming to contain the footage. Fact-checkers, however, have found no credible or verified source confirming the existence of the alleged video. Some reports have described the supposed clip as a “Ghost File” — a fake digital lure designed to attract clicks.

Why Are Suspicious Links a Concern?

The controversy has also raised cybersecurity concerns. Reports warn that links claiming to provide the “full video” may redirect users to phishing pages or malicious downloads designed to steal personal information, passwords, banking details or OTPs.

Fake Video Claims Fuel Online Misinformation

The Angel Nujhat trend highlights how unverified intimate-video claims can spread rapidly once a name starts trending. Fact-checkers have also warned that unrelated footage, manipulated material or AI-generated content can be presented as genuine videos. For now, the alleged 12-minute MMS should be treated as an unverified and potentially fraudulent claim, rather than a confirmed leaked video. Users are advised not to click on or share suspicious links claiming to contain the footage.

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