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Home > Offbeat News > Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

A purported 12-minute intimate video linked to Bangladeshi TikTok creator Angel Nuzhat has been circulating online, but fact-check reports indicate that the trend is being used to lure users towards suspicious links, phishing pages and potential malware.

Angel Nuzhat, Image Credits- Instagram
Angel Nuzhat, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 09:16 IST

A search trend involving the alleged “Angel Nuzhat 12-minute MMS” has been circulating across social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram and X. Posts promoting the supposed video reportedly ask users to comment “link”, send a direct message or visit external websites to access the alleged footage. However, fact-check reports have found no verified evidence of an authentic intimate video involving Angel Nuzhat.

Reports also point to confusion around the creator’s name. The influencer is reportedly known online as Angel Nujhat, with the TikTok handle @angelnujhat.07, while the spelling “Angel Nuzhat” has been widely used in search results and viral posts. 

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Why The Viral MMS Links Could Be Dangerous

The alleged video appears to be less about an actual leak and more about a clickbait-driven cyber scam. According to reports examining the trend, links shared alongside the claim may redirect users to suspicious websites instead of playing any video. Such pages can potentially prompt visitors to download fake video players, install unknown applications or enter personal information.

Cybersecurity warnings around similar campaigns have highlighted the risks of:

  • Phishing pages designed to steal login credentials

  • Malicious APK files disguised as video players

  • Fake age-verification or social-media login screens

  • Unwanted downloads and malware infections

  • Fraudulent payment requests for supposed “full videos”

A report by Infomance described the Angel Nuzhat trend as a possible malware funnel, warning that users searching for the alleged clip could expose their devices and personal data to cybercriminals. However, specific claims about the exact malware used in every link have not been independently established. 

The ‘12-Minute’ Timestamp Is Part Of The Bait

The use of a precise duration, such as “12 minutes”, is a recurring feature of viral MMS scams. Such timestamps can make an unverified claim appear more authentic, encouraging users to believe that a specific file exists. Similar online trends have previously used exact durations and phrases such as “full video”, “original link” and “download now” to generate curiosity and increase clicks.

In the Angel Nuzhat case, fact-check reports suggest that the alleged video is a phantom claim, with the real risk lying in the links being circulated around it.

What Should Users Do If They Encounter The Links?

Users should avoid clicking on unknown links claiming to offer the alleged video. They should also refrain from downloading files, installing unofficial applications or sharing the posts further.

Anyone who has already clicked on a suspicious link should consider changing compromised passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, checking device permissions and running a security scan. In India, suspected cyber fraud can be reported through the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

The Angel Nuzhat trend is a reminder that viral claims involving alleged private videos are not automatically evidence of a genuine leak. In many cases, the promise of sensational content is simply being used to exploit online curiosity.

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Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak
Tags: Angel Nuzhatcyber-crime

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Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

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Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

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Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak
Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak
Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak
Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak
Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

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