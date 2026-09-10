Anjali Anand’s 12-Second Video Goes Viral: Actress’ Reaction In THIS Clip Sparks Buzz — WATCH

A seemingly casual celebrity spotting involving Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare has turned into one of the latest viral entertainment moments. A short video showing the actress getting into a car after an event has been widely shared online, mainly because of her sudden reaction to a paparazzo’s remark. The clip begins on a light note, with Anjali and Shiv appearing to joke around before getting into their car. But within seconds, the mood changes.

What Happens In Anjali Anand’s Viral Video?

In the video, Anjali asks Shiv to sit in the middle. She also jokes about being taller than him. A paparazzo then makes a remark while the two are getting into the car, saying, “Shiv bhai ko daba mat dena.” Anjali appears to take the comment as a reference to her body and immediately reacts.

The actress responds sharply, telling the paparazzo to body-shame his wife instead. She then asks the driver to leave, bringing the brief interaction to an abrupt end.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Why Is Anjali Anand’s Reaction Being Discussed?

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some social media users have supported Anjali, arguing that celebrities should not be subjected to personal comments about their bodies, particularly by paparazzi.

However, others have questioned the incident from another angle. They pointed out that Anjali had joked about Shiv’s height moments earlier and debated whether comments about physical appearance should be treated differently depending on who makes them.

What Is The Context Behind The Viral Clip?

Anjali has previously spoken publicly about body-shaming and body positivity. Her recent appearance in Dhamaal 4 also brought renewed attention to conversations around her appearance and the way actors are judged in the entertainment industry. For now, it is the short exchange and Anjali’s instant reaction that have caught social media’s attention, turning a few seconds of paparazzi footage into a wider debate about celebrity boundaries and body-shaming.