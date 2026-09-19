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Home > Offbeat News > Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?

Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?

Anjali Arora’s name became linked to a viral MMS controversy in 2022 after a morphed video circulated online. The Lock Upp fame influencer denied being the woman in the clip and said her family had approached the cyber cell. Years later, she revisited the experience while speaking about another viral-video controversy involving Payal Gaming.

Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 14:00 IST

Anjali Arora became the subject of an online controversy in August 2022, when a video featuring a woman in an intimate situation began circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Some posts and portals claimed that the woman was Anjali. The influencer denied the claim and said that her face and name were being falsely attached to the video. At the time, she was still inside Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Anjali later said that her family had approached the cyber cell after the video began circulating.

The controversy gained traction because Anjali had become widely known after her appearance on Lock Upp and the popularity of her social-media content.

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Anjali Arora Said The Video Was Morphed

Speaking about the incident, Anjali repeatedly maintained that the person in the video was not her. In an interview with Times of India, she said the circulation had started while she was participating in Lock Upp and that her family had complained to the cyber cell. She also said she wanted those responsible for creating and spreading the material to be identified.

Anjali also spoke emotionally about the impact of the controversy, saying that her family had to see material falsely using her face and name. At the time, she urged people not to believe everything circulating online simply because it carried her name.

Why Did Anjali Arora Take Legal Action?

The controversy did not end after the initial viral posts disappeared. In January 2024, NDTV reported that Anjali had taken legal action against media portals and YouTube channels over the circulation of what she described as a morphed video. She alleged that the material had damaged her reputation and said the episode had caused severe mental trauma and affected professional opportunities.

The case also highlighted a growing problem on social media: manipulated or falsely attributed intimate content can spread rapidly before the identity of the person shown has been established.

Why Is The Anjali Arora MMS Story Trending Again?

Anjali’s old controversy returned to public discussion in December 2025, when she spoke about her experience while reacting to the viral-video controversy involving gamer and creator Payal Gaming. Anjali drew parallels between the two incidents and spoke about the personal consequences of having an unverified video associated with someone’s name. Her comments brought renewed attention to the controversy that had followed her several years earlier.

The episode is now also being viewed in the wider context of AI-generated and manipulated content, where fake videos can be created and distributed at scale.

For Anjali, however, the central issue has remained the same: a video circulated online using her identity, she denied being the person shown, and the controversy had consequences beyond social media.

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Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?
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Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?

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Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?
Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?
Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?
Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?
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