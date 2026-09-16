Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Anjali Arora MMS: Anjali Arora gained instant fame through her viral ‘Kacha Badam’ videos before achieving more recognition via Lock Upp. During her initial rise to fame, however, Anjali found herself caught up in an MMS scandal, with an obscene video doing rounds on the internet with the claim that she was the lady in the video. Anjali denied the allegations and said that the video had been morphed.

Anjali Arora MMS: What Was The Controversy?

There was an obscenity video circulated in 2022 which had the name of Anjali attached to it. There was quite a lot of hype generated because of the timing of the video, considering the fact that Anjali was a recognizable face due to her presence on Lock Upp. Anjali denied categorically being the person in the video.

Anjali Arora Viral Video: What Did She Say?

In a public statement regarding the controversy, Anjali highlighted her grief at having her name associated with the video. In her statement, she also talked about the effect that this controversy would have on her family, especially her relatives getting hold of the information circulating on the Internet.

Anjali Arora MMS: Did She Take Legal Action?

However, the issue came back into limelight in 2024 after it was reported that Anjali had initiated legal proceedings against media portals as well as YouTube channels in relation to the distribution of the morphed video. As per reports, she had filed a case for defamation and claimed that the content had affected her reputation in a negative way.

Anjali Arora Viral Video: What Happened To Her Career?

Even with the scandal surrounding her, Anjali went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and social media. She was still active as an influencer, appearing in music videos and other productions. However, the incident kept coming up whenever there was talk of fake celebrity videos.

Anjali Arora MMS: Was The Video Really Her?

Anjali claimed she was not the woman depicted in the video that had gone viral, but sources reported that the video was morphed. As such, it should not be considered a verified private video of Anjali. In the end, the entire scandal boiled down to a story of what happens when a public person’s identity is wrongfully attributed to viral videos.

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