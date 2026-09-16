LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Anjali Arora MMS controversy explained: The Kacha Badam girl was linked to a viral video in 2022, but she denied being the woman featured and said it was morphed. Here’s what happened next.

Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 07:30 IST

Anjali Arora MMS: Anjali Arora gained instant fame through her viral ‘Kacha Badam’ videos before achieving more recognition via Lock Upp. During her initial rise to fame, however, Anjali found herself caught up in an MMS scandal, with an obscene video doing rounds on the internet with the claim that she was the lady in the video. Anjali denied the allegations and said that the video had been morphed.

Anjali Arora MMS: What Was The Controversy?

There was an obscenity video circulated in 2022 which had the name of Anjali attached to it. There was quite a lot of hype generated because of the timing of the video, considering the fact that Anjali was a recognizable face due to her presence on Lock Upp. Anjali denied categorically being the person in the video.

You Might Be Interested In

Anjali Arora Viral Video: What Did She Say?

In a public statement regarding the controversy, Anjali highlighted her grief at having her name associated with the video. In her statement, she also talked about the effect that this controversy would have on her family, especially her relatives getting hold of the information circulating on the Internet.

Anjali Arora MMS: Did She Take Legal Action?

However, the issue came back into limelight in 2024 after it was reported that Anjali had initiated legal proceedings against media portals as well as YouTube channels in relation to the distribution of the morphed video. As per reports, she had filed a case for defamation and claimed that the content had affected her reputation in a negative way.

Anjali Arora Viral Video: What Happened To Her Career?

Even with the scandal surrounding her, Anjali went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and social media. She was still active as an influencer, appearing in music videos and other productions. However, the incident kept coming up whenever there was talk of fake celebrity videos.

Anjali Arora MMS: Was The Video Really Her?

Anjali claimed she was not the woman depicted in the video that had gone viral, but sources reported that the video was morphed. As such, it should not be considered a verified private video of Anjali. In the end, the entire scandal boiled down to a story of what happens when a public person’s identity is wrongfully attributed to viral videos.

ALSO READ: Shruthi Narayanan MMS: Tamil Actress Breaks Silence On Alleged 14-Minute Viral Video — What Really Happened?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

RELATED News

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight

Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

Kannada Actress MMS Video Goes Viral, Private Moment Turns Into Online Nightmare: What Happened?

Shruthi Narayanan MMS: Tamil Actress Breaks Silence On Alleged 14-Minute Viral Video — What Really Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Rs 5 Crore To End The Relationship: 22-Year-Old Noida Student Trapped Online, Spent Lakhs On Mumbai Woman Only To Find She Was Married

Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan’s Post On Scout OP Fight Draws Backlash — Why Fans Are Accusing Her Of Playing ‘Women Card’

Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Nears Rs 300 Crore While Akshay-Saif Starrer Struggles — What Went Wrong?

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo And AC Milan Owner In Talks To Buy Prominent Football Club | Details Inside

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?
Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?
Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?
Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?
Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

QUICK LINKS