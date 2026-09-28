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Home > Offbeat News > Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

Archita Phukan, also known as Baby Doll Archi, became the subject of viral “MMS” claims online. However, reports have focused on alleged AI generated explicit content linked to her identity, with her former boyfriend reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:51 IST

A viral social media controversy surrounding Assam-based influencer Archita Phukan, also known online as Baby Doll Archi, has once again highlighted how quickly unverified claims can spread online. Posts and searches linked her name with alleged “MMS” and intimate videos, but credible reports have instead focused on a much bigger issue: the alleged creation and circulation of AI-generated explicit content using her identity.

How Baby Doll Archi Became Viral?

Archita Phukan first attracted massive attention after a saree transformation reel featuring Romanian singer Kate Linn’s song “Dame Un Grrr” went viral in 2025. Her social media presence grew rapidly, while photographs featuring American adult performer Kendra Lust further fuelled online curiosity about her identity and background.

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The ‘MMS’ Claims Spread Online

As her name began trending, searches for an alleged “Archita Phukan viral video” and “Baby Doll MMS” started appearing across social media. However, there is an important distinction between online claims and verified evidence. Available reporting has not established the existence of an authentic leaked intimate MMS involving Phukan.

Instead, the controversy reportedly involved digitally manipulated and AI generated images and videos connected to her identity.

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested In AI Content Case

According to reports, Assam Police arrested Phukan’s former boyfriend, identified as Pritam Bora, after a complaint was filed by Phukan. Investigators alleged that AI tools were used to create explicit material by manipulating photographs associated with her. The material was reportedly circulated through social media and online platforms.

The Bigger Deepfake Problem

The case has raised concerns about how artificial intelligence can be misused to create realistic looking intimate content without a person’s consent. Reports said the fictional online persona gained more than a million followers before the alleged deception came under scrutiny.

What Should Users Believe?

The Archita Phukan controversy is a reminder that a viral search term does not automatically prove that a video exists. Unverified links claiming to offer a “full MMS” can also expose users to scams, malware and further privacy violations.

Also Read: ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

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Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

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Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

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Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

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Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media
Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media
Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media
Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media
Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

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