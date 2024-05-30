Are PVR Inox And Other Cinema Halls Offering Discounted Tickets For Rs 99 On Cinema Lovers Day?

In an effort to revitalize the cinema industry amidst dwindling audiences and fewer movie releases, major multiplex chains and single-screen cinemas are coming together to offer discounted movie tickets on May 31, celebrated as Cinema Lovers Day.

This special offer, available across prominent multiplex chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Multa A2, and MovieMax, aims to attract more viewers to theatres. Kamal Gianchandani, the head of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Inox Pictures, disclosed that approximately 4,000 screens nationwide will participate in this initiative.

Movie enthusiasts can avail themselves of tickets priced at just Rs 99, providing an affordable entertainment option for families, students, and youth during the peak summer vacation season. While premium formats like recliners may be excluded, around 90-95% of seats will be offered at the discounted rate.

Gianchandani anticipates that this offer will inject new energy into the box office as theatres gear up for the summer holiday season. He expects a surge in attendance on Cinema Lovers Day, with families and students likely to constitute a significant portion of the audience.

Reflecting on the success of a similar initiative in 2022, Gianchandani highlighted the positive impact of National Cinema Day, which saw record-breaking sales exceeding 6.5 million. This year, audiences can look forward to enjoying a diverse lineup of films, including popular releases like “Srikanth,” “Mad Max,” “Mr & Mrs Mahi,” and “Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan.”

With cinemas offering accessible and affordable entertainment options, Cinema Lovers Day presents an opportunity for moviegoers to enjoy their favorite films on the big screen while creating cherished memories with friends and family. As the cinema industry strives to recover from the challenges posed by the pandemic, initiatives like these play a crucial role in reigniting interest and enthusiasm among audiences.

READ MORE : Is The Global Scale of Online Sexual Exploitation of Children Alarming? Study Reveals

Show Full Article