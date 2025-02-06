Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Are you A Gigachad? Gen Alpha Slang Is Dominating The Internet, Leaving Millennials Scrambling To Catch Up

Gen Alpha slang, from “slay” to “rizz,” is baffling parents and leaving adults scrambling to decode the new vocabulary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Are you A Gigachad? Gen Alpha Slang Is Dominating The Internet, Leaving Millennials Scrambling To Catch Up


In recent years, the rise of Gen Alpha slang has left many parents and adults scratching their heads. The new vocabulary, featuring terms like “slay,” “rizz,” and “sigma,” has made it challenging for older generations to keep up. For instance, Jen Kim, a Dallas stay-at-home mom, finds herself constantly decoding the terms her 10-year-old niece, Avery, uses. When Avery called colored pencils “slay,” Kim understood it as “good.” However, she was less fortunate with terms like “rizz” (charisma) and “omega” (the lowest rank).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Educator Philip Lindsay observed that his middle school students can introduce over two dozen new slang words in a single week. Words like “sigma” (cool), “gyat” (attractive), and “skibidi” (a term from a viral YouTube video with varied meanings) are common in his classroom. Notably, “gigachad” describes an exceptionally masculine, attractive, and muscular individual—a modern-day ideal of a “chad.”

Parents are increasingly resorting to online searches to decode these terms. Boston mom Cecilia Hermawan had to Google “mewing,” a term for a jawline-enhancing exercise. Matt Murray, a dad who turns to Reddit for clarification, has mastered “sus” (suspicious) but finds “skibidi” elusive. Meanwhile, some parents like Carleen Haylett have given up trying to understand the ever-evolving slang.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Even older generations are not immune to the confusion. Sharon Blanchet, 78, had to ask her 17-year-old granddaughter what “homie hopping” meant, learning it referred to an ex-boyfriend dating one of your friends after a breakup.

As the language continues to evolve, parents and adults must adapt or, like Haylett, find a way to tune it out. The world of Gen Alpha slang is constantly shifting, creating a linguistic maze that leaves many feeling a little lost.

ALSO READ: Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Filed under

Gen Alpha slang Gigachad

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to Feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, and Other Influential Personalities

PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to Feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, and Other Influential Personalities

Netanyahu Gifts Trump Golden Beeper At Washington Meeting

Netanyahu Gifts Trump Golden Beeper At Washington Meeting

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Secret Documents Big Reveal! Hamas Executed Their Own Members Accused Of Raping Same-Sex Israeli Hostages

Secret Documents Big Reveal! Hamas Executed Their Own Members Accused Of Raping Same-Sex Israeli Hostages

SC Transfers All CLAT-2025 Result Petitions to Delhi High Court

SC Transfers All CLAT-2025 Result Petitions to Delhi High Court

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Who Is Sanam Teri Kasam Actress’ Husband? Mawra Hocane Gets Married In An Aesthetically Stunning Wedding- See Pics!

Who Is Sanam Teri Kasam Actress’ Husband? Mawra Hocane Gets Married In An Aesthetically Stunning

Who Was Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife? Rapper Allegedly Also Had An Affair With Rapper Ashanti

Who Was Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife? Rapper Allegedly Also Had An Affair With Rapper Ashanti

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox