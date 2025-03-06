Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

On Ash Wednesday, Catholics and many Christians begin Lent with fasting and abstaining from meat. Find out if you're allowed to eat chicken, fish, or other meats, and learn about fasting exemptions for certain individuals.

Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

Ash Wednesday requires Catholics to fast and refrain from eating meat.


Ash Wednesday, observed by Christians, marks the beginning of Lent and is commemorated with the ritual of placing ashes on the foreheads of the faithful. On this day, adults who are able to do so often fast or at least avoid eating meat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

About Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday signals the start of Lent for most Christian denominations, occurring about six and a half weeks before Easter Sunday. During the Ash Wednesday service, participants receive ashes in a liturgy, which serves as a reminder of repentance. Many adults observe the tradition of fasting or refraining from meat on this day.

While it is one of the most attended services of the liturgical year (that doesn’t fall on a Sunday), it is not a holy day of obligation. Catholics, as well as some Protestant denominations such as Lutherans and Anglicans, celebrate Ash Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Not to Eat During the Fast

On Ash Wednesday, Catholics are prohibited from eating meat. Most individuals are also required to fast, which generally means consuming only one full meal per day, though this can be supplemented by two smaller meals. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) states that the obligation to abstain from meat begins at age 14, while the fasting requirement applies to those aged 18 to 59.

Ash Wednesday is a day of serious penance and fasting, observed by many for generations.

Exemptions

According to the USCCB, certain individuals are excused from fasting and abstinence. These exemptions include those who are ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, or have medical conditions that require a special diet. People who perform physically demanding work or who may be negatively affected by fasting may also be exempt from these obligations.

Filed under

Ash Wednesday

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With North Korea

South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With...

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling...

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:...

Entertainment

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On Instagram, Defends Husband

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard