Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

Ash Wednesday, observed by Christians, marks the beginning of Lent and is commemorated with the ritual of placing ashes on the foreheads of the faithful. On this day, adults who are able to do so often fast or at least avoid eating meat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

About Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday signals the start of Lent for most Christian denominations, occurring about six and a half weeks before Easter Sunday. During the Ash Wednesday service, participants receive ashes in a liturgy, which serves as a reminder of repentance. Many adults observe the tradition of fasting or refraining from meat on this day.

While it is one of the most attended services of the liturgical year (that doesn’t fall on a Sunday), it is not a holy day of obligation. Catholics, as well as some Protestant denominations such as Lutherans and Anglicans, celebrate Ash Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Not to Eat During the Fast

On Ash Wednesday, Catholics are prohibited from eating meat. Most individuals are also required to fast, which generally means consuming only one full meal per day, though this can be supplemented by two smaller meals. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) states that the obligation to abstain from meat begins at age 14, while the fasting requirement applies to those aged 18 to 59.

Ash Wednesday is a day of serious penance and fasting, observed by many for generations.

Exemptions

According to the USCCB, certain individuals are excused from fasting and abstinence. These exemptions include those who are ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, or have medical conditions that require a special diet. People who perform physically demanding work or who may be negatively affected by fasting may also be exempt from these obligations.