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Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Although the search results for such terms as full HD video download or leaked CCTV footage are widespread, the majority of information featured on the Internet is fake or some form of clickbait.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 27, 2026 14:18:33 IST

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Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

The legal scandal involving self proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar, which is a high profile case, has not only ignited a major investigation but also brought about a bomb of online searches into the supposed viral videos. Accountability and justice should be at the center of the case that has attracted a lot of attention as a criminal investigation and a political issue. Rather, a lot of internet users are obsessed with discovering and acquiring alleged leaked video of the two, sweeping the gravity of the crime and the law concerns under a river of sensational intrigue.

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS

Although the search results for such terms as full HD video download or leaked CCTV footage are widespread, the majority of information featured on the Internet is fake or some form of clickbait. Whatever is being posted on sites such as Telegram, Instagram and Google Trends usually consists of highly edited videos, irrelevant footage of rituals, or clips with no context that have been inserted into the story to generate hype and earn money. A few of them will push traffic, malware, or even phish, and provide no real-life evidence of an actual intimate or incriminating video involving Kharat and Chakankar.

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS

The legal professionals and digital rights activists caution that the act of seeking and disseminating unverified links of the so called viral video is in fact a crime punishable by the Indian Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which punishes the circulation of sexually explicit content. In addition, this voyeurism fixation stems out of the main problem of justice to the victims, deep investigation and moral reporting. Instead of following questionable leaks, the population and Internet searches should be shifted to helping the victims, learning the law, and insisting on the government to be transparent in the current case of Ashok Kharat.

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Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

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Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know
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