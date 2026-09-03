Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case: What Happened To Obscene Videos Involving Women?

The investigation into the Ashok Kharat case has reportedly uncovered a large collection of videos involving several women, with police allegedly recovering 35 videos linked to eight women. The investigation has raised serious allegations of sexual exploitation, threats and abuse carried out under the pretext of witchcraft and black magic. Five separate cases have reportedly been registered against Kharat under the Maharashtra Prevention of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Police Investigation Uncovers 35 Videos

According to the investigation, police recovered 35 videos involving eight women. Officials are reportedly examining the videos and other evidence to establish the circumstances under which they were recorded and whether the women were allegedly subjected to threats or coercion. The case has also brought allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation to the forefront, with investigators looking into the accused’s alleged methods of targeting women.

Allegations of Black Magic and Sexual Exploitation

Police have alleged that Kharat used false pretences involving witchcraft and black magic to gain access to women and subsequently sexually assaulted or exploited them. The allegations are being investigated, and police are examining the statements of the women involved along with digital and other evidence collected during the probe.

Five Cases Registered Under Maharashtra Law

Five separate cases have reportedly been registered against Ashok Kharat under Maharashtra’s law dealing with human sacrifice, witchcraft and other inhuman or black-magic-related practices. The investigation is expected to establish the full scope of the alleged activities and determine whether more women were targeted.

Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation

The case has also triggered a wider political and administrative controversy, with Rupali Chakankar’s resignation becoming part of the developments surrounding the matter. The allegations and the police investigation have renewed concerns over the exploitation of vulnerable people through superstition, as well as the misuse of private videos and threats to silence alleged victims.

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