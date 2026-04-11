Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Claims circulating online allege that AI-generated sex videos involving Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat are being shared on social media, but there is no verified evidence supporting these rumors.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 11, 2026 13:18:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: There are instances of reports on social media that an alleged viral MMS of Nashik based astrologer Ashok Kharat is obtaining a lot of publicity online. Based on these assertions, there have been attempts to produce manipulated or fabricated content using AI-generated videos which seem to put the astrologer in compromising positions. Nevertheless, no known fact or official documents of any reputable authorities prove the authenticity of these videos and the situation is mostly rooted in the rumors and unproven posts shared on the internet.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Over the past few years, with the emergence of artificial intelligence tools, it has become much easier to produce highly realistic deepfake content. This technology may be abused to overlay faces or create artificial text that seems real and in the process results in misinformation, tarnished reputations, and confusion by the population. Even when the content is completely made up, the people that are the target of such content might have serious personal and professional repercussions in cases such as this. There has been a consistent warning to users by experts to be careful of believing or sharing viral information without verifying it.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Legal experts and cybersecurity professionals stress the role of responsible online behavior and digital literacy in dealing with such events. Reproduction or publication of unverified explicit or defamatory content may not only damage the reputation of individuals, but could also attract legal repercussions as referred to in the cybercrime laws in India. It is recommended that users base their conclusions on official statements or trustworthy news outlets. With the unraveling of inquiries or demystification, the emphasis lies in ensuring that AI-generated media does not get abused and individuals do not become victims of online manipulation and fake news.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Forcibly Kissing A Girl Surfaces; When She Refuses He….

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral sex videoAshok Kharat Viral VideoAshok Kharat Viral Video Indiaviral mms indiaWatch Viral MMSWatch Viral Video India

RELATED News

Reel Turns Nightmare: Boy Slips During Balcony Stunt Gone Wrong, Father’s Grip Fails, Netizens Slam Dangerous Trend

Brazil Shocker: Tayane Cachoeira Dalazen Bitten By Nurse Shark Mid-Surf, Terrifying Moment Caught On Camera, Miraculously Survives And Recovers

11 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Saudi Arabia OFW Viral MMS: Sexual Acts Involving 2 Pinay Workers Storm Online, Here’s Why Netizens Are Calling For Their Arrest

FACT CHECK: Was The ‘19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS’ Couple Really From West Bengal? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s ‘Exclusive’ Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Post RR vs RCB Match Should Not Be Missed | Video

Snapgram Review: The Ad-Free Instagram Downloader for Everyday Use

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Face Disfigured, Leg Injured: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Missing From Public View But Leads War, US Talks Remotely

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Akshay Kumar Fans Go Gaga, Climb Escalator Handrail To Catch His Glimpse — Watch Viral Video

PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Shared On Social Media? Everything You Should Know

QUICK LINKS