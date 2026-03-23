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Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The police think that over the years, Kharat would have established a huge network and had accumulated wealth using such practices.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 23, 2026 13:29:29 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: A scandalous story of a Nashik district of Maharashtra has revealed how a self-proclaimed godman supposedly duped individuals in huge amounts of money with the help of fear, superstition and deception. The accused was Ashok Kharat, who had allegedly developed an intricate fantasy on supernatural powers in order to win the confidence of his victims. According to investigators, he sold mundane products such as tamarind seeds at exorbitant prices, and sometimes ₹1 lakh on the claim that they were blessed and could be used to cure personal and financial ills. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: In order to make his statements more believable, Kharat supposedly employed fake props like snakes controlled by a remote device, and he showed tiger skins to create the atmosphere of the eerie and ritualistic. These dramatics were meant to intimidate and strengthen the perception that he had occult powers. Victims would be constantly made to believe that their lives or their family members were under threat which would make them obey his orders and buy these so called remedies. Police report that he would examine the finances of his victims and then determine the amount to charge, usually taking advantage of desperate persons.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The case has demonstrated a greater trend of manipulation, in which the superstition pressure and psychological pressures were applied as the financial fraud and exploitation tools. The police think that over the years, Kharat would have established a huge network and had accumulated wealth using such practices. The current investigation is currently directing its activities to finding out more victims and the extent of the supposed scam. There has also been an awareness and cautions to the masses not to be victims of such schemes which prey on fear and naivety as they encourage people to be aware and cautious.

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Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

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