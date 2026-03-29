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Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: It was also uncovered by police that the videos could have spread further due to various intermediaries since the videos were shared or stored on various people and devices.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 29, 2026 11:04:19 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The case of the Nashik based Ashok Kharat was one of the biggest breakthroughs that made it possible to have dozens of the objectionable videos tied to his office surfaced online, which is shocking both to the investigators and the general population. The police, according to police findings, did not release the videos under official custody but it is assumed that it might have been a part of the inner circle of Kharat. The police officials explained that none of the videos under their custody had been leaked by the police, implying that it must have been done by other independent sources related to the crime. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Research has shown that the Kharat’s office boy was instrumental with regard to the unveiling of the scandal. It is reported that he would sneak into the office and record videos, which he stored in his office, and purportedly, recorded misconduct. The employee saved the footage in various places as a backup since there was a fallout with Kharat, who allegedly threatened and intimidated her. Being afraid of being injured and bringing his family to ruin, he made sure that he would be able to release the videos in case he would be harmed. It is presumed that this chain of events ultimately resulted in the circulation of the clips. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: It was also uncovered by police that the videos could have spread further due to various intermediaries since the videos were shared or stored on various people and devices. In other instances, there were other complications involved as a result of morphed or AI generated clips that were spread in the internet making the investigation more complicated. The government has since legalised the cases against dozens of social media accounts involving posting such content and threatened to take a severe action. The case is still in progress, and the authorities are concerned with the investigation of the initial sources of leaks, and also the broader issue of abuse and distribution of sensitive information. 

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed
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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed
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