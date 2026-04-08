Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The centre of a big sexual exploitation case that has rocked the country is a self proclaimed godman, Ashok Kharat, of Nashik, Maharashtra. Investigators state that Kharat reportedly manipulated and abused various women over a few years with the pretext of higher forces and spirituality. The case was revealed when a woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her numerous times, leading to a broader investigation that has since revealed several other complaints. Officials indicate that the magnitude of the case indicates a strategic approach of exploitation executed in the name of religious and spiritual activities.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Major Twist In Nashik Godman’s 58 Sex Video Case, Reveals He Used To…

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government of Maharashtra has brought out shocking information on how Kharat allegedly enticed his victims. Researchers allege that he employed rituals, tamarind seed, ornamented spiritual histories to make women believe that he had supernatural powers. The victims were also said to be warned that failure to obey him may have dire consequences such as destruction of their families or even their social lives. Such fear, faith, and psychological manipulation enabled him to get control of the vulnerable people who need personal or family problems to be addressed.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Major Twist In Nashik Godman’s 58 Sex Video Case, Reveals He Used To…

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The investigation has also revealed a massive digital footprint to the case. The SIT has removed over 4,600 online links and around 450 social media accounts that were sharing objectionable content related to the investigation. Authorities have already confirmed that several arrests have been carried out in regard to the distribution of such content. Several witnesses and victims have given statements indicating that there was a bigger network that might have aided to keep Kharat running. There is also the investigation of whether there were any others to facilitate or cover up the alleged crimes.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Major Twist In Nashik Godman’s 58 Sex Video Case, Reveals He Used To…

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Outside of the criminal charges, the case has highlighted the impact of influence, fear, and social stigma in keeping the victims silent. It is reported that Kharat developed a network with powerful people, which can have contributed to the pressure victims were under to keep it a secret. Authorities have also been investigating financial transactions, properties, and potential extortion connections with the accused, as the investigation progresses. The case has resulted in nationwide outrage and a new awakening to the misuse of religious power, and some would say that tighter control would be necessary in future to guard against the same.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?