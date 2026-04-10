Self proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat of Nashik in Maharashtra has been in the spotlight of a big scandal after various accusations were raised against him such as sexual exploitation, fraud and intimidation. Reports have it that some women have accused him of playing around with them in the pretext of spiritual guidance, and in most cases he applied fear tactics as a threat to hurt them or even unleash supernatural powers against them. According to investigators, he established an aura of authority by using staged rituals and props to win the confidence of vulnerable people, such as women who needed the assistance of someone to help with personal or marriage problems.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Forcibly Kissing A Girl Surfaces; When She Refuses He….

The case has attracted national attention following the release of disturbing videos associated with the investigation on social media arousing indignation and causing a lot of concern about the privacy and the safety of the victim. Police disclosed that the use of such content was common in the social media platforms, further traumatizing victims, and deterring other victims to report. The government has since responded by shutting down thousands of links and accounts that post unacceptable content and threatens that sharing such content is a punishable crime.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Forcibly Kissing A Girl Surfaces; When She Refuses He….

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating several FIRs had been registered against Kharat, such as rape, cheating, black magic, and financial fraud. It has been reported that he supposedly used his rituals and extortion, and counterfeit energised articles to allegedly exploit followers, and he continued to have a high profile network of clients. With the ongoing investigation, additional complainants have surfaced and police are reviewing digital evidence, money transactions, and potential collaborators that were involved in the case.

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