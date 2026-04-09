Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The sex video supposedly showing Nashik-based astrologist Ashok Kharat has gone viral on social media attracting a lot of attention and raising concerns on social media. In the video, the self-proclaimed godman is alleged to have approached a young girl in a way that has raised questions in the minds of many viewers. The reaction to the spread of the footage through the platforms has been varied as people have been outraged and demanded verification and accountability. Nevertheless, the genuineness, setting, and date of the video have not been verified on their own.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The rise of the clip has sparked a wider discussion of the power of self-proclaimed godmen and astrologers with large followings, and who are sometimes not under official supervision. The users of social media have also called on the authorities to pay attention to the issue and determine whether some form of misconduct has taken place. Simultaneously, there have been warnings not to rush to conclusions on the basis of viral content only and the danger of misinformation and the necessity of due process to allegation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: To date, Ashok Kharat is in jail for many cases. There are many videos on the internet now about Ashok Kharat. But one must stay away from downloading such videos as some of them are deepfake links and some are scams. The scenario highlights the rapidity with which such material can disseminate via the internet and influence opinion. Observers note that they need to have verified information and share responsibly, particularly when dealing with sensitive cases involving minors. The incident is under investigation till more information is received, and people are waiting to receive information from authorities.

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Why Is It Still Trending After 3 Months? Everything You Need To Know