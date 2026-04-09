Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: To date, Ashok Kharat is in jail for many cases. There are many videos on the internet now about Ashok Kharat.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 9, 2026 14:17:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The sex video supposedly showing Nashik-based astrologist Ashok Kharat has gone viral on social media attracting a lot of attention and raising concerns on social media. In the video, the self-proclaimed godman is alleged to have approached a young girl in a way that has raised questions in the minds of many viewers. The reaction to the spread of the footage through the platforms has been varied as people have been outraged and demanded verification and accountability. Nevertheless, the genuineness, setting, and date of the video have not been verified on their own.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS:  The rise of the clip has sparked a wider discussion of the power of self-proclaimed godmen and astrologers with large followings, and who are sometimes not under official supervision. The users of social media have also called on the authorities to pay attention to the issue and determine whether some form of misconduct has taken place. Simultaneously, there have been warnings not to rush to conclusions on the basis of viral content only and the danger of misinformation and the necessity of due process to allegation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS:  To date, Ashok Kharat is in jail for many cases. There are many videos on the internet now about Ashok Kharat. But one must stay away from downloading such videos as some of them are deepfake links and some are scams. The scenario highlights the rapidity with which such material can disseminate via the internet and influence opinion. Observers note that they need to have verified information and share responsibly, particularly when dealing with sensitive cases involving minors. The incident is under investigation till more information is received, and people are waiting to receive information from authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Why Is It Still Trending After 3 Months? Everything You Need To Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral VideoAshok Kharat Viral Video Indiaviral mms indiaWatch Viral MMSWatch Viral Video India

RELATED News

9 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

On Camera: Priest Appears To Pour Boiling Milk On Kids As Part Of ‘Sacred Ritual’; Internet Loses Calm, Calls It ‘Inhumane’

‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Why Is It Still Trending After 3 Months? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

QUICK LINKS