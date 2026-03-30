Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The Ashok Kharat viral MMS case has now assumed a hideous twist with rivalry between the reports regarding the number of videos supposedly found in the office of the Nashik-based astrologer. The gap has merely increased the interest of people and created a strong concern regarding the magnitude of the so called actions. The government has however been on the guard, indicating that the actual figure is still being confirmed as it is being investigated.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Many Sex Videos Were Found At Nashik Astrologer’s Office — 58 or 100? Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: There are sources that point to 58 videos that were confiscated during the police raid, although some of the sources indicate a possibility of 100 videos being confiscated during a raid. The officials who were conducting the investigation revealed that the materials were found after a thorough search in the premises of Kharat. Electronic devices and storage units are some of the possible sources of digital evidence that are being investigated by investigators to determine the authenticity and origin of the videos. The case has elicited a furor in the region and the people are demanding a tougher hand and more surveillance. The law enforcement agencies are also trying to discover people who might have been affected and at the same time take care of the evidence.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Many Sex Videos Were Found At Nashik Astrologer’s Office — 58 or 100? Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: It has been stressed by the police that the investigation is in progress and the population should not provide unproven statements or exaggerated numbers. They say that the emphasis is still made on the accumulation of hard facts and the creation of a solid legal case. The case is likely to gain broader implications as the information becomes more available, especially regarding the privacy breach and the abuse of the online platforms. At this point, the confusion about whether 58 or 100 videos were located keeps the speculation going, although the authorities are going forward with their investigation.

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