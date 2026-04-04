Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, Nashik-based, who was once an officer in the Merchant Navy has been a subject of intense scrutiny following his arrest in a horrific case of sexual exploitation, fraud, and psychological manipulation. Police and media reports state that Kharat claimed to be a powerful astrologer and spiritual healer who applied fear-inducing methods and fake occult rituals to manipulate and dominate his followers. According to the investigators, he created a well-developed persona that caused the victims to believe that he had divine powers and was able to use it to earn their trust and manipulate their decision making.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The officials have disclosed that Kharat employed detailed arrangements in the form of toy snakes, tiger-skin decorations, and theatrical ceremonies to develop a sense of fear and subjugation. The victims would be frequently informed that they or their loved ones were under serious threat such as death in case they failed to act according to his dictates. Claiming to be carrying out rites or curing people, he was accused of raping at least one woman over an extended period of time and other women have come forward since then making similar claims. Disturbing digital evidence, such as videos that hint to the possibility of the exploitation of many women, was also recovered by police.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Outside the case of sexual abuse, the case has revealed a broader web of financial fraud and coercion. Kharat is also accused of charging huge amounts of money to rituals, objects being energized and spiritual consultations, mostly to people who are in need of help. It is the opinion of investigators that his activities went beyond a few years and included manipulation, blackmail, and intimidation. The scandal has led to outrage and the new debate on the unrestrained power of self-proclaimed godmen in India, and the authorities still investigate the scope of his work and encourage more of his victims to speak up.

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