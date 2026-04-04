LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Outside the case of sexual abuse, the case has revealed a broader web of financial fraud and coercion. Kharat is also accused of charging huge amounts of money to rituals, objects being energized and spiritual consultations, mostly to people who are in need of help.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed 'Godman' Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside (Photo: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed 'Godman' Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 4, 2026 11:19:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, Nashik-based, who was once an officer in the Merchant Navy has been a subject of intense scrutiny following his arrest in a horrific case of sexual exploitation, fraud, and psychological manipulation. Police and media reports state that Kharat claimed to be a powerful astrologer and spiritual healer who applied fear-inducing methods and fake occult rituals to manipulate and dominate his followers. According to the investigators, he created a well-developed persona that caused the victims to believe that he had divine powers and was able to use it to earn their trust and manipulate their decision making. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The officials have disclosed that Kharat employed detailed arrangements in the form of toy snakes, tiger-skin decorations, and theatrical ceremonies to develop a sense of fear and subjugation. The victims would be frequently informed that they or their loved ones were under serious threat such as death in case they failed to act according to his dictates. Claiming to be carrying out rites or curing people, he was accused of raping at least one woman over an extended period of time and other women have come forward since then making similar claims. Disturbing digital evidence, such as videos that hint to the possibility of the exploitation of many women, was also recovered by police. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Outside the case of sexual abuse, the case has revealed a broader web of financial fraud and coercion. Kharat is also accused of charging huge amounts of money to rituals, objects being energized and spiritual consultations, mostly to people who are in need of help. It is the opinion of investigators that his activities went beyond a few years and included manipulation, blackmail, and intimidation. The scandal has led to outrage and the new debate on the unrestrained power of self-proclaimed godmen in India, and the authorities still investigate the scope of his work and encourage more of his victims to speak up.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Obscene Sex Videos Surface Online, Don’t Make This Mistake Or You Could Land In Trouble

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral sex videoAshok Kharat Viral VideoAshok Kharat Viral Video Indiaviral mms indiaWatch Viral MMSWatch Viral Video India

RELATED News

‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Where Is Nashik Astrologer Now After Being Arrested For Over More Than 50 Sex Videos?

5 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Happy Easter Sunday 2026: These 50 Wishes, Messages And Quotes Will Melt Hearts And Surprise Your Loved Ones

LATEST NEWS

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside

QUICK LINKS