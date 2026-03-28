Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat, the self styled astrologer and so called godman from Nashik in Maharashtra, is facing fresh criminal allegations after a 38‑year‑old woman accused him of sexual assault in the name of ‘purification’. Police records and the new complaint indicated that the woman claimed that Kharat had sexually abused her by claiming to be attending a ritual cleansing, a case that made authorities register a second case against him. This recent grievance is in the wake of the current investigation of various allegations of sexual exploitation, fraud and harassment pertaining to the controversial personality.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Surfaces Showing Nashik Astrologer Asking 38‑Year‑Old Woman To…

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The arrest has already been met with strong public attention and litigation against Kharat. Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate dozens of complaints on him over a span of years including alleging that he manipulated, assaulted and even extorted women in the name of spiritual guidance and occults. According to previous reports, police have discovered a large number of objectionable videos and recordings when they raided his properties, and several women have emerged with disheartening stories of abuse and coercion.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Surfaces Showing Nashik Astrologer Asking 38‑Year‑Old Woman To…

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The case has also caused political and social consequences of Maharashtra. Senior personalities associated with Kharat have not gone without consequences, with Rupali Chakankar, the former president of Maharashtra State Women Commission and the president of the state NCP women wing resigning after being caught up in controversy over the purported connection between her and the arrested astrologer. Strong action and improved victim support systems are being demanded by the public and activist organizations as more information comes into the light, showing wider issues concerning exploitation in the name of religion or spirituality in India.

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