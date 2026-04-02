LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The size of the case has brought about concerns with investigators feeling that additional victims might emerge as the case is investigated. There have also been a number of disturbing allegations regarding the methods that Kharat is said to have used.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 17, 2026 20:03:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The Ashok Kharat scandal has become even more controversial following the publication of a video clip on the Internet, which caused an outcry of indignation and further investigation by the police. Authorities have affirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is busy investigating the case, and the claims are coming up almost daily. It has been reported that Kharat would talk with ladies in coded language and would be inviting them to privacy areas in the guise of spiritual guidance. The digital evidence is under examination now, and it is a pen drive supposedly containing incriminating material.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Sources associated with the investigation have reported that the SIT has received a cloned copy of the phone of Kharat at the State Forensic Science Laboratory. To date, there have been at least ten cases that have been reported against him with most being serious cases of sexual assault. Authorities are examining the recovered information to draw trends and confirm testimonies. The size of the case has brought about concerns with investigators feeling that additional victims might emerge as the case is investigated. There have also been a number of disturbing allegations regarding the methods that Kharat is said to have used. It has been reported that he would give women a drink which was said to be salty or bitter and then proceed to do any form of act after which they would feel disoriented or drunk. It is also alleged that he filmed videos of the women in that state. Videos of dozens of women reportedly were found on a pen drive by investigators, which also has become a key evidence in the case. These claims are however still subject to investigation and have not been proven legally in a court of law.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: In the meantime, the police are also investigating the financial transactions of Kharat, who might have become a very wealthy man by committing fraudulent crimes, and who may have moved money to his family. He is also alleged to sell products such as imported honey at high prices. Nevertheless, with the increasing charges, Kharat has asserted that he has done nothing wrong, and that he is a religious figure being wrongfully accused. People have also responded to the case with public reactions such as that of the actor Mamta Kulkarni, who has openly targeted him as a fraud and advised people to be vigilant.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who is Kalpana Kharat? Wife Of Accused ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat Missing As Son Detained In Shocking Nashik Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral Videoviral mms

RELATED News

Ayaan Shaikh Viral MMS Link Explodes Online: One Click Could Land You In Jail, Hack Your Accounts & Put You At Risk- What You Must Know

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Visits Multiple Dubai Hotspots: From Zuma DIFC to Dubai Mall, Ruler’s Public Outings Go Viral

Who Is Acharya Prashant? Death Threats Explained: Full Controversy, Net Worth, Books, Family & Education

Shocking Ludhiana Viral Clip: ‘Drugged’ Youths Stagger, Collapse And Struggle To Stand On Busy Street; Netizens Say ‘Udta Punjab’ | Watch

Viral Video: Security Guard’s ‘Desi Jugaad’ To Protect Himself From Mosquito Bite Is Incredible

LATEST NEWS

‘All INDI Alliance Members Opposed Women’s Reservation Using Ifs And Buts’: Amit Shah Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

Victoria Beckham Finally Breaks Silence On Family Rift With Son Brooklyn Amid Explosive Allegations Over Marriage and Privacy: ‘All We’ve Ever Tried To Do Is Protect…’

It’s Official! Ramsha Khan And Khushhal Khan Confirm Love-Filled Wedding After Private Nikkah Photo Leak, Changed Her Name To…

Cameroon Welcomes Pope Leo With Massive Turnout With 1,20,000 People, He Urges Rejection Of Violence And Speaks On Inequality: ‘Do Not Give In To Distrust’

Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Live Streaming AFC Champions League Elite: When and Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match Online And On TV in Malaysia?

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: From Sports Field to Political Pitch — Ashok Dinda, Leander Paes Among 5 Sportspersons Contesting

All Media Reach Builds Credibility for Brands Across India

Marengo Asia Hospitals Completes the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sunshine Global Hospitals, Strengthening Presence in Western India

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

QUICK LINKS