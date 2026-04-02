Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The Ashok Kharat scandal has become even more controversial following the publication of a video clip on the Internet, which caused an outcry of indignation and further investigation by the police. Authorities have affirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is busy investigating the case, and the claims are coming up almost daily. It has been reported that Kharat would talk with ladies in coded language and would be inviting them to privacy areas in the guise of spiritual guidance. The digital evidence is under examination now, and it is a pen drive supposedly containing incriminating material.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Sources associated with the investigation have reported that the SIT has received a cloned copy of the phone of Kharat at the State Forensic Science Laboratory. To date, there have been at least ten cases that have been reported against him with most being serious cases of sexual assault. Authorities are examining the recovered information to draw trends and confirm testimonies. The size of the case has brought about concerns with investigators feeling that additional victims might emerge as the case is investigated. There have also been a number of disturbing allegations regarding the methods that Kharat is said to have used. It has been reported that he would give women a drink which was said to be salty or bitter and then proceed to do any form of act after which they would feel disoriented or drunk. It is also alleged that he filmed videos of the women in that state. Videos of dozens of women reportedly were found on a pen drive by investigators, which also has become a key evidence in the case. These claims are however still subject to investigation and have not been proven legally in a court of law.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Nashik Godman Used To Make Women Drink THIS Thing Before Making Sex Videos, Shocking Details Surface

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: In the meantime, the police are also investigating the financial transactions of Kharat, who might have become a very wealthy man by committing fraudulent crimes, and who may have moved money to his family. He is also alleged to sell products such as imported honey at high prices. Nevertheless, with the increasing charges, Kharat has asserted that he has done nothing wrong, and that he is a religious figure being wrongfully accused. People have also responded to the case with public reactions such as that of the actor Mamta Kulkarni, who has openly targeted him as a fraud and advised people to be vigilant.

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