Ashok Kharat viral MMS case has attracted lots of publicity when the Nashik-based astrologer was arrested on the allegations associated with over 50 sex video recordings. The videos are alleged to have several women and were allegedly taped without their consent and knowledge. The case was revealed when some of the clips started to circulate online and the police started to investigate. The police acted swiftly to arrest Kharat and his arrest has ever since caused an uproar and aroused grave privacy concerns and exploitation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Where Is Nashik Astrologer Now After Being Arrested For Over More Than 50 Sex Videos?

After his arrest, Kharat was arrested to be questioned as police officers started to investigate digital evidence, such as mobile devices and storage media. Investigators are also trying to find out the women in videos and the full scope of the alleged crimes. The authorities have signaled that further prosecution might be undertaken based on the result of the findings, such as crimes of voyeurism, blackmail as well as unlawful distribution of personal material. The case has also brought out the increasing problem of abuse of technology in committing such offences.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Where Is Nashik Astrologer Now After Being Arrested For Over More Than 50 Sex Videos?

At the present Ashok Kharat is in the process of legal scrutiny. The police have requested the people to stop sharing and circulating the videos as they can also cause more damage to the victims and may also be against the law. The event has again sparked an interest in the relevance of digital safety, consent, and the stringent application of legislation in ensuring that people are not exploited. More updates should come along as the investigation advances and additional information is revealed in the case.

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