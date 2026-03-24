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Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: There are several cases filed against Ashok Kharat, in rape, extortion and publishing obscene materials.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 24, 2026 11:04:42 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

The so-called viral videos attributed to the self-proclaimed astrologer Ashok Kharat have caused outrage among the population of Maharashtra especially Nashik. Kharat who is posing as a spiritual guide is reported to have been found exploiting women in the name of religious practices. Reportedly, he sent his followers to a remote forested place near Ishaneshwar temple at Mirpur and there, he allegedly harassed and raped them as he extorted money. The case was escalating when startling videos were posted on social media, leaving it in serious doubts as to the scope of the alleged crimes and the power he was able to exert on his followers.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

This was further aggravated when the victims said that their earlier grievances had been overlooked. It was alleged that when they went to a local MLA their issues were not taken seriously and in their turn were supposedly leaked to Kharat to give him time to respond. Kharat, in what seems to be an effort of hushing down the allegations, filed a case against the husband of one of the victims, apparently. The victims however did not relent and at some point took the issue a notch higher. The matter reportedly made it to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the matter was then triggered and the allegations were brought into the limelight.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

Since then, investigators have stepped up their investigation, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into digital and forensic evidence such as phone records and financial transactions. There are several cases filed against Kharat, in rape, extortion and publishing obscene materials. Although the initial reports indicated about 58 objectionable videos, sources show that it is probably over 100 such videos that had been discovered. Kharat, a retired officer of the Merchant Navy who headed a temple trust, was well known among political leaders, businessmen and celebrities most of whom reportedly consulted him. It is still under investigation where the authorities are trying to reveal the magnitude of the claims.

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Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed
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