LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh iran breaking news Panama donald trump artemis ii Iran news Donald Trump warning aaj ka mausam Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Eden Gardens kim jong un Facebook bihar himachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The scandal has escalated after Kharat was arrested in a sexual exploitation case, which has already caused enormous public interest and searches on the Internet.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 7, 2026 10:55:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat video controversy has had a different twist with the advent of a harmful Internet scam with artificial intelligence-produced content and inauthentic downloads. Reportedly, there is widespread circulation of manipulated clips of the Nashik-based self-styled godman on social media. Most of these videos, some of which are likely deepfakes, are created and aimed at capturing attention by using sensational headlines and deceptive thumbnails. The scandal has escalated after Kharat was arrested in a sexual exploitation case, which has already caused enormous public interest and searches on the Internet.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Alleged Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: This attention has now been used to sell links to cybercriminals giving them the access to full video. As a matter of fact, these links are traps. When they are clicked, they tend to redirect to suspicious third-party websites or encourage users to download unknown files, such as APKs which can include malware.  Professionals caution that these connections may jeopardize personal information, steal confidential data, or even allow hackers access into the devices. They are widespread in comment sections of such platforms as Instagram, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp groups where users are more prone to falling victim due to their curiosity.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Alleged Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Governments and hackers have asked the citizens to be cautious and not to access such information. Viral clips related to the case are not always real, many of them are morphed or completely AI-generated deepfakes that are produced to trick the audience or redirect them to harmful links. The authorities emphasize that users must avoid searching, sharing, or downloading such videos because this is not only raising the chances of cyber fraud but also playing a part in spreading misinformation and causing additional harm to victims. The only sure methods of keeping safe online are reporting suspicious links and using only the sources that are proven.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Where Is Nashik Astrologer Now After Being Arrested For Over More Than 50 Sex Videos?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral sex videoAshok Kharat Viral VideoAshok Kharat Viral Video Indiaviral mms indiaWatch Viral MMSWatch Viral Video India

RELATED News

7 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Is Umairi Pakistani Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Trying To Download A 5-Minute 54-Second Video Could Land You In Jail Or Hacker’s Trap

Today’s Horoscope (6 April 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Jos Buttler’s Son Steals Hearts, Helps Ashish Nehra With His Luggage | WATCH

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

WWE RAW: IShowSpeed Costs LA Knight Match vs Austin Theory, Set For WrestleMania 42 Debut? | Watch Video

The Conviction to Lead: How Aditya Jangid Scaled AdCounty Media into a Global Powerhouse

Watch Viral Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Fuel Tanker Explosion Near Panama Canal Bridge, Multiple Injuries Reported

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly Share Warm Hug at KKR vs PBKS Clash | WATCH Video

Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

Artemis II Communication Blackout: Why NASA Lost Contact With Orion For 40 Minutes — Explained In Detail, What Happened Next

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

QUICK LINKS