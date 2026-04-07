Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat video controversy has had a different twist with the advent of a harmful Internet scam with artificial intelligence-produced content and inauthentic downloads. Reportedly, there is widespread circulation of manipulated clips of the Nashik-based self-styled godman on social media. Most of these videos, some of which are likely deepfakes, are created and aimed at capturing attention by using sensational headlines and deceptive thumbnails. The scandal has escalated after Kharat was arrested in a sexual exploitation case, which has already caused enormous public interest and searches on the Internet.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Alleged Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: This attention has now been used to sell links to cybercriminals giving them the access to full video. As a matter of fact, these links are traps. When they are clicked, they tend to redirect to suspicious third-party websites or encourage users to download unknown files, such as APKs which can include malware. Professionals caution that these connections may jeopardize personal information, steal confidential data, or even allow hackers access into the devices. They are widespread in comment sections of such platforms as Instagram, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp groups where users are more prone to falling victim due to their curiosity.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Alleged Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Governments and hackers have asked the citizens to be cautious and not to access such information. Viral clips related to the case are not always real, many of them are morphed or completely AI-generated deepfakes that are produced to trick the audience or redirect them to harmful links. The authorities emphasize that users must avoid searching, sharing, or downloading such videos because this is not only raising the chances of cyber fraud but also playing a part in spreading misinformation and causing additional harm to victims. The only sure methods of keeping safe online are reporting suspicious links and using only the sources that are proven.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Where Is Nashik Astrologer Now After Being Arrested For Over More Than 50 Sex Videos?