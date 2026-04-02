Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: SIT Detains Nashik Godman’s Son; Wife On The Run

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has stepped up its investigation of self-proclaimed Nashik god-man Ashok Kharat and arrested his son to question him as a manhunt on his runaway wife.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: SIT Detains Nashik Godman’s Son

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: According to the officials, the SIT team had reached the house of Kharat in the Karmayogi Nagar area and arrested his son, Harshvardhan, in connection to the ongoing probe on several serious charges. Kharat is already under arrest, and he has been accused of a number of FIRs, such as sexual exploitation, cheating, and financial fraud. Investigators came out to expose that the case has grown in big proportions as more complaints came forth by alleged victims. The police are currently interrogating family members and close associates to reveal more information about his actions and other possible involvement.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Wife On The Run

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Kharat, on the other hand, has had his wife, Kalpana, labeled as a co accused in several cases, one of which is a new land fraud case that was registered in the Ahilyanagar district. Police reported that she has been absconding since the investigation narrowed and the teams have conducted searches in various places to locate her. Two other suspects have already been arrested regarding the land deal, and they are still searching to locate her and other suspects. The SIT is also reviewing financial transactions and property records of Kharat and his family and believes that there is a greater chain of financial fraud and exploitation. According to the officials, the investigation is not over yet, as additional arrests might be held as the evidence may be found. The case has been met with a lot of outrage and the authorities have promised to deal with all those who are behind the alleged crimes.

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