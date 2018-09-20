In the last match of India vs Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and men registered a thumping victory by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The match was won by men in blue but a beautiful Pakistani girl, who was supporting her team, won hearts of millions of fans. Twitterati shared the joy on social media sites requesting BCCI to arrange more matches with Pakistan.

In the key contest of Asia Cup 2018 between India and Pakistan, men in blue crushed Sarfraz Ahmad and men by a huge margin of 8 wickets. The match was a complete entertainer with superb bowling, batting, and fielding performances. Except for the players’ outstanding performances, there was one more thing that is in talks among the fans, a beautiful Pakistani girl.

A Pakistani fan, who was cheering for Pakistan in the stands won millions of hearts with her mesmerizing looks.

Her beauty distracted every fan, who was watching India vs Pakistan match. After the match cricket fans took social media and requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange more matches with Pakistan.

A Twitter user said, “India won the match but Pakistani girls won heart, kidney and lungs.” The Pakistani beauty was donning her country’s jersey and looked gorgeous during the match.

Another social media user called her ‘the new crush of the town.’

India will win this match and Pakistani girls in stand are winning heart , kidney and Lungs….#INDvPAK #ASIACUP18 pic.twitter.com/FeowiMI2y9 — Mr.Saifian Manager ☔ (@SaifManager) September 19, 2018

However, India will play again with Pakistan on September 23, 2018, in the super four match and fans will surely look for this Pakistani beauty in the crowd. It’s going to be another high-voltage match between both the arch-rivals as Pakistan will look forward to take the revenge of this humiliating defeat.

