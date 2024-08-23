Assam’s Kaziranga National Park Reports Elephant Carcass Found; Suspected Tiger Kill

Forest guards in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported on Thursday the discovery of an adult elephant carcass, which they suspect was killed by tigers. The carcass was found partially consumed, indicating a predatory attack.

“It was killed a few days ago, and a large part of the body is missing. It looks like some tiger-like carnivorous animal did this for meat,” an official stated.

Initial investigations ruled out poaching as a cause of death. Officials noted that the tusks were intact, which suggests that humans were not involved. “The poachers kill the elephants for tusks…As per our view, no human was involved,” the official added.

After locating the carcass, forest guards buried it in the forest, with local residents participating in the accompanying religious rituals.

Despite the incident, officials reported a positive trend in Kaziranga National Park, noting a decrease in poaching activities and an increase in the wildlife population.

“A large part of our forests was encroached upon in the past, but the state government conducted eviction drives, and as a result, animals returned,” explained another official. “These deaths are natural, which shows that the forests are getting their original status back.”

