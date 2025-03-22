Aston Martin has introduced its latest masterpiece, the Vanquish, setting new standards in automotive performance, design, and technology. Designed for speed, precision, and comfort, the Vanquish combines cutting-edge engineering with a focus on luxury, making it one of the most anticipated supercars of the year.

The Vanquish boasts a two-door body style with a 2-seat configuration, offering an elegant yet aggressive profile.

The extruded bonded aluminium body structure is complemented by carbon fibre and composite panels, making the vehicle not only lightweight but also immensely rigid. Carbon fibre elements, including the inset bonnet, door outers, and bodysides, contribute to both performance and aesthetic appeal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More About Aston Martin Vanquish

Dimension

In terms of dimensions, the Vanquish stands at 1,290 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,885 mm, ensuring dynamic handling without sacrificing comfort.

Its 2,120 mm width (with mirrors) and 4,850 mm length give it a commanding road presence. The car’s ground clearance stands at 120 mm, ensuring it remains low and stable at high speeds.

>Under the hood, the Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, which delivers a staggering 835PS (824bhp / 614kW) at 6,500 rpm, and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque between 2,500 – 5,000 rpm.

Engine

This powerful engine propels the Vanquish to a top speed of 214 mph (345 km/h), with an impressive 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds.

>The engine is paired with a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear limited-slip differential for seamless power delivery and exceptional handling.

The carbon fibre prop shaft and optimized gear ratios ensure maximum performance on both the track and the open road.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To keep this powerhouse in control, the Vanquish is equipped with an independent double wishbone front suspension, paired with a multi-link rear suspension.

Axles

Both axles feature coil springs and anti-roll bars, further enhancing the car’s stability. The Billstein DTX Adaptive Damping System with intelligent adaptive dampers offers a smooth, responsive ride, while the five selectable drive modes–Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, and Individual–allow drivers to tailor the vehicle’s drivetrain, steering, and chassis for any driving condition.

>The Vanquish is not just about raw power; it is packed with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that ensure both safety and convenience.

These include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go.

360 Degree And 3D Surround Camera View

The car also features a 360-degree 3D surround camera view, blind spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition to keep drivers aware of their surroundings.

>The car is equipped with a carbon ceramic brake system, including 6-piston alloy calipers and 410mm x 38mm carbon ceramic discs at the front, and 4-piston alloy calipers with 360mm x 38mm carbon ceramic discs at the rear.

This ensures superior braking performance, even under the most intense driving conditions.

The Vanquish Wheels

The Vanquish rides on 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P ZERO™ AML tyres, designed specifically for the car’s high-performance needs.

The bespoke tyres come with the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), ensuring a quieter and more comfortable ride. Aerodynamically, the car offers superior downforce and stability, making it a dream to handle on both track days and long drives.

The Interiors Of Aston

Inside, the Vanquish is as luxurious as it is performance-oriented. The cabin is trimmed in Alcantara and semi-aniline leather, with sports plus seats that offer 16-way adjustability. Optional interior trims include semi-aniline leather & Alcantara, with choices of monotone or duotone seating for a personalized touch. The car also features a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a panoramic glass roof, and bright brushed metal interior inlays that further elevate the luxurious feel.

The sports steering wheel is wrapped in leather, and black Alcantara carpets ensure the cabin exudes sophistication

Aston Martin offers extensive personalization options, allowing owners to customize everything from exterior paint finishes to interior trims.

Exclusive options include carbon fibre packages, specialty paint finishes, and bespoke seatbelt colors. The Vanquish’s performance interior pack offers the choice of carbon-fiber details with gold, silver, or bronze metal fibers.

While the price of the Vanquish is yet to be officially revealed, enthusiasts and collectors will be eager to secure one of these limited-edition hypercars.

With its combination of breathtaking performance, unrivaled luxury, and technological sophistication, the Vanquish is set to be one of the most desirable supercars on the market.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Made In India Browser? ‘Zoho’ Wins Browser Development Challenge, Aims For Data Protection