At $121 Million, Rare Painting Sets “World Record” For Surreal Work Of Art

A painting by legendary surrealist artist René Magritte has set a new auction record, selling for an astonishing $121 million at Christie’s auction house in New York on Tuesday. The piece, titled L’empire des lumières (The Empire of Light), surpasses previous records for both Magritte and surrealist art as a whole, becoming the most expensive surrealist artwork ever sold at auction.

A Surreal Masterpiece: The Empire of Light

Magritte’s The Empire of Light is a striking juxtaposition of day and night, a hallmark of the artist’s surreal style. While the sky above the painting is bathed in bright sunlight, the streetscape below is shrouded in shadow, evoking an eerie, almost mystical atmosphere. The scene depicts a solitary street lamp illuminating the side of an English manor, reflected in a puddle left by a recent drizzle. The contrast between the bright daylight above and the grim, damp street below draws viewers into its surreal world, encouraging them to linger on its mysterious lighting and shadow play.

Setting a New World Record for Surrealist Art

Christie’s, the auction house responsible for the sale, described the painting as the “crown jewel” of the late American interior designer Mica Ertegun’s collection. The 1954 oil-on-canvas piece, which sold for $121.16 million, far exceeded its $95 million estimate. This sale sets a new record for both Magritte’s works and surrealism as a genre, underscoring the enduring allure and significance of the piece.

The Unique Charm of Magritte’s Work

Magritte, known as the “Master of Surrealism,” created a series of works titled L’empire des lumières, with only 27 known variations. The 1954 painting, celebrated for its scale, condition, and intricate details, is considered by many art experts to be the finest example from this series. Unlike other paintings in the series, this one introduces a body of water into the surreal street scene, adding a new layer of depth to the work.

Other Noteworthy Sales at the Auction

In addition to Magritte’s record-breaking sale, the auction featured other notable pieces. Two of Magritte’s lesser-known works, La cour d’amour and La Mémoire, sold for $10.53 million and $3.68 million, respectively. The auction also included works by renowned artists such as Ed Ruscha, Max Ernst, and David Hockney, with Hockney’s A Still Life fetching over $19 million.

A Surreal Legacy

René Magritte (1898-1967) is known for exploring the uncanny, particularly in his depictions of familiar scenes twisted into the surreal. The Empire of Light, with its stark contrast between night and day, remains one of his most celebrated and mysterious works. This sale marks another milestone in the ongoing appreciation of Magritte’s unique vision and mastery of surrealist art.

With The Empire of Light now holding the record for the most expensive surrealist artwork ever sold, this auction underscores the continued relevance and fascination with René Magritte’s work. His ability to transform ordinary scenes into surreal, thought-provoking compositions ensures that his legacy continues to captivate art collectors and enthusiasts around the world.