Auraiya Viral Story: 75-Year-Old Ramsughar’s Wedding Hits A Twist As 30-Year-Old Reena Returns To Husband

A viral engagement that captured social media attention because of a 45-year age gap has taken a dramatic turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Ramsughar, 75, and Reena, 30, had made headlines after videos showing their engagement and haldi ceremonies circulated online. However, Reena has now reportedly called off the proposed wedding, claiming that her husband has returned and that she wants to continue living with him.

In a new video, Reena reportedly said that her husband had returned after seeing the engagement videos circulating on social media. She claimed that the two had not legally divorced and said she would not marry Ramsughar. According to reports, she has decided to return to her existing family life and has asked Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, to stop making videos about her and her family.

The development marks a sharp reversal from the couple’s earlier public statements. When their engagement videos first went viral, both had reportedly expressed their willingness to marry despite the significant age difference. Their engagement ceremonies became a talking point online, drawing mixed reactions, with some users expressing support and others questioning the circumstances surrounding the relationship.

How The Ramsughar-Reena Viral Story Began

Ramsughar, a resident of Ariyari village in the Sahar area of Auraiya, and Reena, who reportedly lives in Dayalpur, came into the spotlight after videos of their engagement and haldi ceremonies surfaced online in mid-October.

According to earlier reports, Reena knew Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, and would visit their home in connection with social media content creation. Ramsughar had said their relationship developed over time, while Reena had reportedly maintained that the 45-year age gap was not an obstacle to their proposed marriage. The wedding was expected to take place after Navratri, although a confirmed date had not been announced.

The story subsequently became the subject of speculation, with some social media users questioning whether the engagement was genuine or staged to attract views. Ramsughar initially rejected claims that the ceremony was merely a publicity stunt and said he intended to proceed with the wedding.

Dispute Erupts As Wedding Plans Are Called Off

Following Reena’s latest statement, the matter has escalated into a public exchange of allegations. Radha has disputed Reena’s account and accused her of misleading the family. Reports have also carried allegations concerning Ramsughar’s pension, although these claims have not been independently established.

The conflicting statements have raised questions about how the engagement came about and why the proposed marriage was called off. While Reena has cited her husband’s return as the reason for her decision, Ramsughar’s family has offered a different account of the events.

For now, the proposed wedding appears to be off, based on Reena’s latest public statement. However, the competing allegations surrounding the viral engagement remain unverified, and the available reports do not establish that the ceremony was staged or that either side’s accusations are proven.

The episode has also renewed questions about the authenticity of viral relationship videos, particularly when private family matters become public spectacles. What initially attracted attention because of the couple’s age difference has now become a dispute over the relationship itself, with social media users following each new development.