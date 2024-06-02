Australian Study Reveals Simple Changes In Food Choices Can Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 26%, Major Changes Could Slash Emissions By 71%

Climate change is upon us and one of the major factors contributing towards its expansion is the greenhouse effect. Greenhouse gas emissions are known to have an adverse impact on our Ozone layer and also for its heat-trapping effect, and this is further exacerbated by anthropogenic emissions.

However, a new study conducted in Australia has exhibited that switching food choices and making rudimentary food and drink swaps could have a longing impact on the environment, and the greenhouse gas effect from groceries can be reduced by 26%.

Scientists from The George Institute for Global Health and Imperial College London’s School of Public Health performed an in-depth analysis of the environmental effects of a country’s food purchasing behaviors. They analyzed comprehensive data on greenhouse gas emissions and sales for numerous products in Australian supermarkets, reflecting the typical Western diet found in many nations.

Emissions Could Be Slashed By 71%

Further, the research also highlighted that if major dietary changes are employed such as opting for a vegetarian meal instead of frozen meats would enhance the impact of reducing GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions by 71 percent. The researchers are advocating for on-pack labeling of GHG emissions so that consumers are able to exercise an informed choice.

Dr. Allison Gaines, the lead author, and epidemiologist who conducted the analysis for The George Institute and Imperial College London’s School of Public Health, stated, “Dietary habits need to change significantly if we are to meet global emissions targets, particularly in high-income countries like Australia, the UK, and US. Consumers are willing to make more sustainable food choices, but lack reliable information to identify the more environmentally-friendly options.”

“Incorporating sustainability targets in national food policies could directly contribute towards reaching global environmental goals, without burdening consumers” Dr. Pareskevi SeferidiSchool of Public Health, Imperial College London

“The results of our study show the potential to significantly reduce our environmental impact by switching like-for-like products,” said Dr Gaines.

Based on this research, The George Institute has developed a free app called ecoSwitch, currently available only in Australia. This app allows shoppers to use their phones to scan a product’s barcode and check its emissions.

Professor Neal said, “EcoSwitch is a much-needed first step, but our vision is for mandatory display of a single, standardized sustainability rating system, on all supermarket products.”

Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Agriculture

Agricultural activities produce emissions of three greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), and methane (CH4). Each of these gases has a distinct impact on climate change. Agricultural emissions of greenhouse gases stem from complex natural processes that are challenging to measure, unlike the more straightforward emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Livestock Emissions

Methane (CH4) primarily originates from livestock digestion (known as enteric fermentation) and the management of livestock manure. It is the largest contributor to agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. The second largest contributor is nitrous oxide, which predominantly results from the application of agricultural fertilizers to soils and from manure management.

Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Carbon dioxide emissions arise from the heightened decomposition of plant matter in soils and the conversion of lands to agricultural uses. However, these emissions are partially counterbalanced by the augmented storage of plant matter in cropland soils.

In 2021, carbon dioxide emissions made up about 7.2 percent of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions not related to energy. The primary source of these emissions in agriculture is the disturbance of soil organic matter, acting as a repository or “sink” for emissions. Soil tillage, which involves turning over and preparing soil for cultivation, speeds up the decomposition of organic matter by microbial activity. This process leads to higher carbon dioxide emissions as microbes respire more.

What Measures Can Be Taken To Mitigate The Effects?

Mitigation Measures For CO2

To decrease emissions from soil management and boost carbon dioxide storage in agricultural soils, interventions are necessary to minimize soil disturbances and enhance soil organic matter levels. One commonly adopted method for increasing soil organic matter involves cultivating a “cover crop” to shield the soil between planting seasons and subsequently incorporating the plant material into the soil. Additionally, reducing soil disturbance through alterations or elimination of conventional tillage practices has been advocated.

Mitigation Measures For N2O (Nitrous Oxide)

The formation of nitrous oxide is closely linked to fertilizer application practices, making it crucial to prevent nitrogen fertilizer overuse or mistimed application. Various strategies can be employed to achieve this objective.

One approach involves distributing fertilizer in multiple smaller applications throughout the growing season instead of applying a single large dose at the beginning. Another strategy entails leveraging advancements in drone-based remote sensing technology to assess nitrogen levels in soils accurately. This allows for targeted fertilizer applications in areas where the need is highest, thus optimizing nitrogen use efficiency and reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

Mitigation Measures For CH4 (Methane)

The decomposition of manure, a significant source of methane emissions, can be curbed through the utilization of anaerobic digesters. These devices actively promote methane production from manure decomposition and subsequently capture the generated biogas, comprising methane and other gases. The captured biogas can then be utilized onsite or sold offsite as an energy source, thereby reducing methane emissions from manure management while simultaneously harnessing renewable energy.

As we move forward, the need to mitigate the impacts of climate change becomes imperative. Opting for eco-friendly measures is no longer an option, as the rate at which we are implementing mitigation measures may prevent us from reaching our goal of returning to pre-industrial climate levels. The maximum temperature increase threshold set by the 2015 Paris Agreement has also been surpassed in recent times, which is another cause for concern. Therefore, such research serves as an important tool for us to mitigate the climate crisis looming over our heads.

