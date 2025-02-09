Australia’s High School Teacher Identifies As ‘Miss Purr,’ Makes Cat-Like Sounds and Licks Hands”, Alleges Parents

The teacher, described as wearing a cat ears headband and a lanyard emblazoned with the word "purr," acted out her self-identified persona during lessons, which prompted several parents to vent their outrage on social media.

At Marsden State High School in Logan City, Queensland, parents and students are left feeling shocked. Why? A teacher reportedly identifying as a cat has allegedly been making cat-like sounds, licking her hands, and requiring students to address her as “Miss Purr.”

The teacher, described as wearing a cat ears headband and a lanyard emblazoned with the word “purr,” acted out her self-identified persona during lessons, which prompted several parents to vent their outrage on social media. Social media reports and statements from concerned family members say that when students do not listen, she hisses, growls, and screeches like a cat. One relative, voicing her worries on Facebook, said that she forces the children to call her Miss Purr and is even known to lick her hands during class.

What was more shocking was that the parents made a claim that the teacher coerced her daughter into “purring for a lolly.”Some parents suggested that the education system should place higher professional expectations on teachers and emphasize that children should not be subjected to such bizarre behavior.

As photos and videos of the teacher’s bizarre behavior were transmitted widely on social media, some parents expressed anguish and outrage. One parent, posting on Facebook about her frustrations, stated, “It’s absolutely disgusting. Something needs to be done about this.” Many complained that such behavior has no right in a learning institution, as it could easily ruin the learning culture.

Marsden State High School has still not issued any formal statement over the matter. However, the Queensland Department of Education responded to these concerns and reassured that the principal of that school had met with the teacher and had settled the issue amicably. A Department of Education spokesperson explained that such conduct is unacceptable within Queensland state schools, where standards of professionalism and ethics for teachers are maintained.

Social media has brought mixed reactions over the incident. While some social media users see the whole affair as funny, others are really worried. “You can’t make this stuff up,” one user commented, while another added, “If true, it’s definitely raising questions about professionalism in the classroom.” Some even took a humorous approach, imagining what they would do if their own child were in the teacher’s class: “If I were a parent of a kid in this creature’s class, I’d say my kid is allergic and demand appropriate measures be implemented to protect my kid.”

This is the second incident concerning a teacher whose unorthodox behavior has sparked controversy. Early this year 2022, a rumor claiming that a school district in Michigan provided litter boxes for students identifying as animals began circulating. Later, it became clear that there was no basis for the story. Another teacher in the UK was recently criticized for instructing her students to address her by a non-human title in protest of the traditional classroom norms. These events are part of a growing debate over the boundaries of self-expression, the role of educators, and the expectations placed on teachers in contemporary schools.

