Australia’s ‘Right to Disconnect’ Law: Workers Can Now Ignore After-Hours Emails and Calls

Australia has introduced a groundbreaking “right to disconnect” law, allowing workers to ignore work-related emails, texts, and calls outside of their official working hours without fear of repercussions. This new legislation, which took effect on Monday, is a response to the increasing intrusion of work into personal time—a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which blurred the boundaries between home and the workplace.

The law aims to empower employees by giving them the legal right to refuse after-hours work communications, except in specific cases where it is deemed reasonable to respond. “Before we had digital technology, there was no encroachment, people would go home at the end of a shift and there would be no contact until they returned the following day,” said John Hopkins, an associate professor at Swinburne University of Technology. He highlighted the global shift towards constant connectivity, noting that it has become the norm to receive work-related communications during off-hours, even while on vacation.

Australians worked unpaid overtime

According to a 2023 survey conducted by the Australia Institute, Australians worked an average of 281 hours of unpaid overtime, contributing labor valued at an estimated A$130 billion (approximately $88 billion). The new law places Australia among a growing list of countries, mostly in Europe and Latin America, that have implemented similar protections for workers. France was a pioneer in this area, having introduced its right to disconnect in 2017. In a notable case, a French pest control company, Rentokil Initial, was fined 60,000 euros ($66,700) in 2018 for requiring an employee to be constantly available by phone.

Rachel Abdelnour, an advertising professional, welcomed the new legislation, expressing how it would help her maintain a healthier work-life balance in an industry where clients often operate on different schedules. “I think it’s actually really important that we have laws like this,” she told Reuters. “We spend so much of our time connected to our phones, connected to our emails all day, and I think that it’s really hard to switch off as it is.”

Balancing Flexibility with Protection

While the law is a step forward for workers’ rights, it includes provisions to ensure that employers can still reach out in emergencies or for jobs with irregular hours. Employees are allowed to refuse such communications, but only when it is deemed reasonable. The responsibility of determining what constitutes a “reasonable” refusal falls to the Fair Work Commission (FWC), Australia’s industrial umpire. The FWC will consider factors such as the employee’s role, personal circumstances, and the context of the employer’s request. The commission also holds the authority to issue cease and desist orders and impose fines of up to A$19,000 for individual breaches and A$94,000 for companies.

However, the Australian Industry Group, representing employers, has voiced concerns about the law’s ambiguity and potential impact on business operations. The group argues that the lack of clarity surrounding the law’s application could lead to confusion, reduce job flexibility, and potentially slow economic growth. “The laws came literally and figuratively out of the left field, were introduced with minimal consultation about their practical effect and have left little time for employers to prepare,” the group stated.

On the other hand, Michele O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, defended the legislation, emphasizing that it is designed to prevent workers from bearing the brunt of poor management practices. She cited an example of a worker who, after finishing a shift at midnight, was texted at 4 a.m. and told to return to work by 6 a.m. “It’s so easy to make contact, common sense doesn’t get applied any more,” O’Neil said. “We think this will cause bosses to pause and think about whether they really need to send that text or that email.”