This year, there has been some confusion around the exact date of Diwali, with many wondering whether it falls on October 31 or November 1. To clarify, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma confirmed to India Today TV that Diwali will indeed be celebrated on October 31.

Explaining further, Sharma said, “This year, Amavasya coincides with the 14th day of the fortnight (paksh), and Diwali will be observed on the night of October 31, as Amavasya begins that afternoon”.

Amavasya is the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit.

Also, Sharma mentioned that Deepotsav, traditionally observed the day before Diwali, will be celebrated on October 30, which also marks Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, echoed the same, confirming that Diwali festivities will take place on October 31.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is observed each year to celebrate the victory of good over evil, marking the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile and the defeat of Ravana.