Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir To Celebrate Diwali On 31st Oct Or 1st Nov?

Deepotsav, traditionally observed the day before Diwali, will be celebrated on October 30, which also marks Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir To Celebrate Diwali On 31st Oct Or 1st Nov?

This year, there has been some confusion around the exact date of Diwali, with many wondering whether it falls on October 31 or November 1. To clarify, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma confirmed to India Today TV that Diwali will indeed be celebrated on October 31.

Explaining further, Sharma said, “This year, Amavasya coincides with the 14th day of the fortnight (paksh), and Diwali will be observed on the night of October 31, as Amavasya begins that afternoon”.

Amavasya is the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit.

Also, Sharma mentioned that Deepotsav, traditionally observed the day before Diwali, will be celebrated on October 30, which also marks Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, echoed the same, confirming that Diwali festivities will take place on October 31.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is observed each year to celebrate the victory of good over evil, marking the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile and the defeat of Ravana.

Filed under

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Diwali hanuman jayanti
Advertisement

Also Read

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Harris and Walz Hit the Road: Battleground State Blitz Ahead of Election

Harris and Walz Hit the Road: Battleground State Blitz Ahead of Election

Jaipur Airport’s Revamped Terminal 1 Set to Elevate Travel Experience

Jaipur Airport’s Revamped Terminal 1 Set to Elevate Travel Experience

Adani Total Gas H1FY25 & Q2 Results

Adani Total Gas H1FY25 & Q2 Results

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED-...

Entertainment

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED-

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox