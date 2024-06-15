Ayurvedic Herbs That Spice Up Your Energy and Brainpower

The ancient Indian system of medicine encompasses Ayurveda, which is a practice which is more inclined towards natural and long-term treatment of the body. Apart from its ability to provide physical strength, it has various impacts on the mind that help in boosting brain activity as well. Several herbs are known for their ability to enhance the cognitive and memory functions of the brain.

These herbs have been utilized over a period of hundreds of years to sharpen focus, reduce stress and develop and enhance mental clarity and overall brain functioning.

Let’s Delve into some of the very basic spices that can help in boosting your brain functioning.

Black Pepper

It is the most common spice in the list, the demand for which can be traced back to ancient India when the Romans and Indians were engaged in trade, this spice created a special spot in the hearts of the western settlers and according to ancient Indian texts, it was often referred to as Yavan Priya which means the one who loves pepper.

Black pepper consists of a compound called piperine which enhances memory and cognitive function by increasing the neurotransmitter activity in the brain. Moreover, piperine helps in the absorption of other nutrients in the body.

Cinnamon

According to some research daily dosage of cinnamon can help in preventing Diabetes. Cinnamon can be used in various ways and it is easy to incorporate it with your daily dose of smoothies, yoghurt, coffee and obviously let’s not forget Tea.

Ginger

Ginger, derived from the roots of the Zingiber officinale plant, has been a staple in Chinese and Indian medicine for thousands of years. It contains gingerol, a compound known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric

This is something that is present in almost all Indian households. It has numerous uses and is also incorporated into the common Indian diet with lentils on a daily basis. Turmeric is derived from the root of the Curcuma Longa Plant. The root contains the compound curcumin, which is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Turmeric is often referred to as the gold of the plant kingdom and also has properties that detoxify the liver and act as a natural pain soother. With its anti-inflammatory properties and by reducing oxidative damage curcumin protects the brain from stressors that can lead to gradual cognitive decline.

Additionally, Turmeric has been demonstrated to alleviate symptoms of indigestion, reduce the risk of heart disease, combat depression, prevent cancer, enhance memory, and alleviate pain associated with arthritis and other conditions.

In conclusion, these herbs prove to be very beneficial and essential for the well-being of our body as they come with various uses and are easy to consume we must look back and consider getting back to our roots to achieve the perfect balance of body and brain health.

